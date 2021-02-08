WOODLAND PARK • After both January Woodland Park City Council meetings were canceled, council’s Feb. 3 agenda was busy with appointments, water rights, contracts, ordinances and resolutions.
Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre started the meeting with an explanation for why she was acting as mayor. Mayor Val Carr is in the hospital fighting COVID-19. She asked that citizens respect his and his family’s privacy.
The main event for the evening came nearly at the end when Councilwoman Stephanie Alfieri introduced Resolution 871:
“A resolution Reasserting the Rights of the City of Woodland Park and its Residents and Condemning the Unconstitutional Limitations Imposed Upon their Freedoms by the Governor of Colorado.”
Alfieri and LaBarre worked together on the resolution, but LaBarre eventually voted against it saying the language was too broad and she wanted Carr to have a chance to weigh in.
In other business, council:
• Appointed Eric Disman and Al Bunge to the Woodland Park Planning Commission. Council tied on a third appointment, so the appointment of Bob Carlsen or the reappointment of Peter Scanlon will be taken up again at the next meeting.
• Reappointed Jerry Good and Murphy to the Downtown Development Authority board, but tied on the appointment of Marty McKenna.
• Appointed Dean Nelson and Jim Rumsey to the Board of Adjustment. The city will advertise to fill a third vacancy.
• Approved an ordinance on first reading to accept, as real property, 1.5 water shares in the Twin Lakes Reservoir and a resolution to pay for the shares at a total cost of $64,500. The money will come from the Water Enterprise Fund, which Utilities Director Kip Wiley said has a balance of about $5 million.
• Approved an ordinance on first reading setting the city’s website as its official “instrument for public notification.”
• Approved liquor license transfers for Oasis Liquor, formerly Paradise Liquor, and the Alta store, after the company’s 90 Colorado stores were bought out.
• Amended the Historic Preservation Committee’s by laws to set all terms at four years.
• Set the 2021 single-family water tap allotment at 72.
• Approved a contract with Murray Dahl, Beery & Renaud LLP for legal services.
This was Meyers’ last meeting.
After serving as the city attorney for just under two years, he is taking a job with the town of Frederick in Weld County.