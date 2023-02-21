WOODLAND PARK • The much-debated city short-term rentals ordinance, No. 1431, is no more.

The Woodland Park City Council on Feb. 16 voted to repeal the controversial STR ordinance in a unanimous vote. A motion was made to repeal the ordinance, with Councilmembers Rusty Neal, David Ott, Catherine Nakai, Robert Zuluaga and Frank Connors, Mayor Pro-tem Kellie Case and Mayor Hilary LaBarre all voting yes.

The end of the ordinance brings closure to this particular chapter on STRs in Woodland Park, but the debate is far from over. Now City Council and the planning commission are tasked with crafting new STR regulation that everybody can live with.

After months of discussion, the city council had two options before them: either repeal Ordinance No. 1431 and outline next steps, or place its fate in the hands of the community by way of a vote.

After some talk about how to move the issue forward, the council decided to send STR regulation back to the planning commission for consideration. However, before doing so, Council agreed to hold an STR work session on March 2, the aim of which is to articulate guidance and direction for the planning commission.

Neal commented on what he would like to see happen now that the ball is back in the planning commission’s court, “I hope we don’t start from scratch because there’s been a lot of input ... I would just hope that they would reflect on the information that they currently have … and then come back with a recommendation that more closely aligns with what hopefully four-plus councilmembers would agree to.”

Case noted that “there’s a lot of community out there,” saying: “We have 8,200 residents. And it’s not just voters that we have to consider. We have to consider all of our residents.”

One of those residents, Mary Sekowski, during the public comment portion of the meeting, urged Council to continue with the exploration of data that are pertinent to the STR discussion.

Sekowski told The Courier, “I think it is a shame that the petition to repeal it or bring it to us citizens [to] vote was successful. But between those two options, I think the repeal was the better choice for our taxpayers.

Woodland Park resident Jerry Penland, a former planning commissioner, said the repeal went how he expected and wanted. But, he cautioned, it’s not over yet.

“If they come back with another 1431, anything to put STRs in our residential neighborhoods, we’ll engage in a process of our own,” said Penland.

Meanwhile, the moratorium on the issuance of new STR licenses in the city is in effect until June 24.