A lot happened at the Jan. 20 Woodland Park City Council meeting. The city said goodbye to Sally Riley, who retired after serving the city for almost 37 years in various capacities, including parks and recreation director, parks planner, community activities director, city planner and planning director.
Council voted 3-2 to appoint Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre as mayor, at least until the April 5 municipal election, and, by the same margin, appointed council member Kellie Case as Mayor Pro Tem.
There was one ordinance on initial posting — amending multiple titles of the Woodland Park Municipal Code, regarding Code Penalties and Violations as set by recent state legislation. The public hearing is set for Feb. 3.
The state General Assembly also changed the way day care homes are regulated. Council approved code amendments to bring local enforcement into line with state law.
The next six ordinances were submitted by the Charter Review Committee to be added to the April 5 municipal election ballot. Frank Connors, representing the committee, made a slide presentation summarizing the amendments. The city Home Rule Charter can only be amended by a majority vote of city citizens.
Ordinance No. 1410, specifies that elected and appointed officials may be removed from office for misconduct, which is defined as a willful violation of any charter provision. The charter addresses misconduct but does not specify penalties.
Council made one clarification, changing the approval of two-thirds of council to remove an official to five members of council.
This ordinance was referred to the municipal ballot by a vote of 5 to 1, with council member Stephanie Alfieri voting no.
Ordinance No. 1411 would remove all gender specific references from the charter. City Attorney Geoff Wilson said the current charter doesn’t mention women at all, except where it says that the masculine gender also includes the female gender.
The amendment refers to the position rather than the gender of the person holding the position. Council decided to remove the language that “he” also means “she” as redundant and then decided not to make a motion to put it on the ballot. Without a motion, the ordinance failed.
Ordinance No. 1412 would authorize the city manager to sign contracts of a value below an amount to be set by the city council by resolution or ordinance. Currently the mayor must sign every contract, even after it is approved by council.
Once again, no motion was made, and the measure failed.
Ordinance No. 1413 would authorize the city manager to require that the oath of office include an affirmation that the elected official swears to tell the truth in performing the duties of the office.
The motion failed by a vote of 5 to 1, with council member Rusty Neal voting yes. This amendment was not referred to the ballot.
Ordinance No. 1414 would repeal and replace the current general conflict of interest provision with a more detailed and comprehensive conflict of interest provision. Wilson said the current charter addresses conflict of interest but doesn’t define what constitutes a conflict of interest.
This ordinance was approved for referral to the ballot by a unanimous vote.
Ordinance No. 1415 would clarify the options for City Council to fill a council vacancy. This doesn’t create new options but clarifies the way appointments have been made in the past, Wilson said.
The ordinance was approved by a vote of 4 to 2, with Alfieri and council member Robert Zuluaga voting no.
The last agenda item was a resolution opposing the implementation of a citywide mask mandate for employees and in city facilities, as presented by Alfieri and Zuluaga. The mandate as applied to people visiting city facilities was lifted, but still applies to city employees.
Alfieri said wearing masks or any other health decision is a personal responsibility and freewill choice. “I question the authority of City Manager Michael Lawson to implement this mandate,” she said.
“I believe he has stepped over our First Amendment rights,” Zuluaga said, adding that he is bound by his oath to protect the Constitution.
LaBarre said the charter gives Lawson the authority to direct city employees and direct health and safety measures. Creating a resolution, such as this one, undermines the city manager’s authority, she said.
“It is not professional, and a resolution isn’t an appropriate avenue to express your displeasure,” LaBarre said.
“We’ll do what we can to keep services going,” Lawson said. “Masks are … a tool and, if we have tools, we should use them. Omicron is eating our lunch.”
He added that 12% of current city employees are out sick, and the city is already badly understaffed.
Neal opposed the resolution on two counts — first that it is outside council’s authority and, second, that he wasn’t going to be baited into a political discussion.
“I will use my freedom to think for myself,” he said. “Masks are a tool that Lawson has under his authority. He is right to try them.”
“You have voiced your concern, but you can’t use our no vote as a sign that we are not constitutionalists, because that’s a lie,” LaBarre said. “I don’t agree with mask mandates, but this is an employer/employee relationship.”
Council voted 4 to 2 to oppose the resolution.
In other business, Laurie Glauth and David Langley were reappointed unanimously to the Historical Preservation Committee. There is still one committee opening left to fill.
City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq administered the oath of office to Finance Director/City Treasurer Aaron Vassalotti, who was finally able to appear at a council meeting in person after being hired late last year.
Council tabled an amendment to the Board of Adjustment’s Rules of Procedure and established the form and procedures for the April 5 election to be submitted to the Colorado Secretary of State.