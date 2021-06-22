WOODLAND PARK • The city council fell into a heated discussion at its June 16 meeting about the Downtown Development Authority’s plans to use its funding.
The authority’s money comes through Tax Increment Funding but the council approves the way the funds are appropriated. The 2021 budget allocated $30,000 for Woodland Station improvements.
Woodland Park City Council members Rusty Neal and Kellie Case said when they approved the appropriation, they believed the funds would be used to prepare the station for a specific project — the Williams/Christian development project. Since that project is currently stalled, the money hasn’t been spent.
Neal and Case want council to freeze the $30,000 until that project starts to move along. If that doesn’t happen, the money could be added to the authority’s fund balance, they said.
Councilwoman Stephanie Alfieri said she heard something different about the appropriation — that the money could be used for Woodland Station improvements unrelated to any particular project. She wants to allow the DDA to use the funds to make the land more useable by the community while it waits for a developer or sells the land.
“The $30,000 was categorized as ‘Woodland Station Improvements,’” Alfieri said. “I don’t see this as anything different. Things change. It’s not unusual to reallocate funds for different purposes.”
Councilman Robert Zuluaga said Neal and Case are trying to micromanage the authority board.
“They (the DDA board) are under a time constraint — they have to develop Woodland Station by December 2023,” Zuluaga said. “…If we restrict what they can do we could be liable for hindering the them. … The idea that if the DDA doesn’t perform, the city gets the land back, looks like a conflict of interest.”
Alfieri and Zuluaga asked City Attorney Geoff Wilson to research the issues and get back to council about what it can and can’t legally do in regard to the authority.
Wilson said he will send out a confidential memo to council members, then they can decide whether or not to put the funding question on a future agenda.
An ordinance that came up later in the meeting on initial posting was equally controversial. Merit Academy wants to lease the old Woodland Hardware store located in Building 6 in Gold Hill Square South as a temporary site for its charter school.
City code states that establishments holding liquor licenses can’t locate within 400 feet of a school. If the academy leases space in the square, existing restaurants and the liquor store will not be affected by the distance limitation, but they will not be able to expand operations and new establishments would not be allowed to seek liquor licenses.
Planning Director Sally Riley proposed removing the distance limitation in Gold Hill Square South to protect existing and future businesses.
Before council began discussing the issue, Acting Mayor Hilary LaBarre cautioned them that the discussion is only about eliminating the distance limitation and nothing else.
Neal said if liquor businesses can’t locate near existing schools, then schools shouldn’t be allowed to locate near existing liquor establishments.
“This just seems wrong,” he said.
“This isn’t about the location of the school,” Riley said. “The school has a due process right to lease the space. This isn’t a zoning change; this is a business-license change. The school will come before the planning commission to amend the Gold Hill PUD.”
LaBarre said the school has the right to use private property. Case added that spaces large enough to accommodate a school are few and far between in Woodland Park.
Riley further cautioned council not to talk about land use, which she said is the planning commission’s purview.
Zuluaga said he didn’t think council has enough information. “I don’t know if this will be in the best interest of Woodland Park,” he said. “I’m being asked to move the boundaries … let’s just say its OK to have our children attend school near liquor stores.”
“This is not about the school,” LaBarre said. “This is about eliminating the distance restriction, but we can’t get there without a public hearing.”
In the end, council decided by a vote of 4-1 to approve the ordinance and set the public hearing for July 1. Zuluaga cast the no vote.
Wilson said the council needs education about quasi-judicial issues.
“You need to be very careful not to say anything prejudicial about something that might come before you later,” Wilson said. “You might be forced to recuse yourself.”
In other business, the council approved the Yuyo Subdivision final plat and subdivision agreement. The 10-acre, single residence subdivision is located in the Sturman Planned Unit Development at 1121 Sturman Parkway and is owned by New Life Holdings.
Also, Council appointed Michelle Harris to the Historical Preservation Committee and Danuta Brown to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. It reappointed Tim Rhatigan to the Utilities Advisory Committee.
City Manager Michael Lawson reported that, year to date as of April, sales taxes are up by 14.4% and lodging taxes revenues are up by 140%. Lodging taxes were up 689% compared to April 2020.