If a city council meeting could be said to have a theme, then the theme of the Aug. 5 Woodland Park City Council meeting was transparency and accountability.
The meeting started out with a presentation by Kevin Bommer, executive director of the Colorado Municipal League, on the role of city council and best practices.
One of the highlights of his presentation came when he said council is accountable to all citizens, “even the ones that didn’t vote for you.”
“All citizens have a right to be heard, even if they are yelling at you,” Bommer added. “Think of your role as a customer service representative. You are a conduit between the citizens and city services.”
Bommer said incivility and divisiveness have no place in local, nonpartisan government.
Council certainly seemed to need that advice later in the meeting, first, when discussing a contract with Wilson & Williams for legal services, and again during public comment when several citizens accused them of violating Colorado’s Sunshine Laws.
Tanner Coy said City Attorney Nina Williams gave council bad legal advice when it asked her about going into executive session at the July 1 meeting to discuss conflicts of interest among the applicants for the Downtown Development Authority Board.
“Your attorney didn’t give you good advice on the DDA bylaws, and when I tried to answer your questions, she was rude,” Coy said. “You need to be aware of these issues as warning signs.”
Council voted to extend the city’s interim contract with Wilson & Williams to late November, when a decision will be made on a permanent contract.
During public comment, Coy questioned both the July 1 appointments to the DDA board and the July 15 appointment of Catherine Nakai to council, accusing Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre and other members of council of cutting the public out of the appointment process.
He read a letter requesting all records pertaining to Nakai’s appointment under the Colorado Open Records Act and requested that the city retain recordings of the July 1 executive session.
Don Dezellem expressed similar concerns.
“There was no public discussion,” he said. “There were no interviews, no vetting in public. … We citizens are watching and perception is everything.”
Elijah Murphy said transparency is Freedom of Speech. “You talk the truth and everyone gets mad,” he said.
Murphy said appointing Tony Perry and reappointing Al Born to the authority board creates a problem because they both work for the same entity — Park State Bank & Trust. State statutes governing authority boards prohibit two votes from the same entity.
“I apologize to the board members who are serving honestly,” Murphy said. “But I am tendering my resignation. I will not be a part of what I am seeing here.”
Michael Dalton said he was interested in safety. “There is still corruption in the police department,” he said. “There is harassment by officers and you hired an (interim) police chief who left two other departments under suspicion.”
Dalton said Woodland Park’s politics is corrupt and that Coy and Murphy were telling the truth, but said those aren’t the real issues.
“I’ve talked to the police department about rapes in our city parks,” he said. “… I live here, my children live here. … When shadiness goes on, you forget about all the things you need to do for us. Don’t screw up our town. Keep it safe.”
At the end of the meeting, LaBarre defended her decisions on the authority and council appointments.
“(Councilman) Robert Zuluaga asked for legal advice and had the right to request an executive session,” she said. “It was legal.”
LaBarre said she didn’t allow DDA candidates to speak and cut off public comment because of decorum issues. “I wasn’t going to allow character assassination,” she said.
As acting mayor, she said had the right to add the council appointment to the July 15 agenda and she talked to each council member about the appointment individually and not in a secret group.
The entire council wanted to save the taxpayers’ money and appointing Nakai was a solution that avoided a special election, she said.
“This discussion puts Catherine Nakai in a bad light,” LaBarre said. “Coming in second after Stephanie (Alfieri) means she received a lot of votes from the public — a lot more than we could have given her.”
Zuluaga said he wasn’t part of those discussions and that he took an oath to be transparent — even if it is sometimes unpleasant.
In other business, council:
Repealed the 180-day temporary occupancy limit in the city’s definitions of recreational park trailers and recreational vehicles.
Appointed alternate Nick Abercrombie to a permanent position on the city’s Board of Adjustment, filling the vacancy caused when Nakai was appointed to council.
Approved on first reading an ordinance to purchase six-tenths of a water share at the Twin Lakes Reservoir at a cost of $26,100, and approved a resolution to pay for the partial share.
Set the policy for remote meeting attendance by council members in cases of sickness, family emergencies, disasters and other legitimate reasons a council member might not be able to attend a meeting in person.
Accepted Jan Wilson’s resignation from the DDA board, but did not accept her offer to continue serving on the board until a replacement could be found. Board member Jerry Good said Wilson could fight this decision but has decided not to try. Council members thanked Wilson for her service.
Swore in five new Teen Court volunteers as officers of the court. Teen Court is a peer sentencing forum for teenaged first offenders who plead guilty to misdemeanors. A police officer acts as judge but teens fill all the other court roles, including the jury. Teen offenders who complete the program earn a clean slate.
Agreed to add a future agenda item pertaining to budgeting the maintenance of Woodland Park City Hall.