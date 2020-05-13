Citing budgetary uncertainty, Woodland Park City Council voted May 7 to postpone approval of a contract with Logan Simpson to facilitate a 10-year upgrade to the city’s Comprehensive Plan and zoning-code overhaul.
Before the vote, City Manager Darrin Tangeman and Planning Director Sally Riley assured council that a two-month delay would not jeopardize the $50,000 Department of Local Affairs grant or the city’s relationship with the contractor.
Councilwoman Kellie Case said a delay wasn’t a bad idea but approving the contract now could allow the zoning code review to take place earlier.
Councilman Rusty Neal said the COVID-19 Recovery Plan should precede the Comprehensive Plan. He said he was uncomfortable with the contract and the scope of work. “We need to answer the question, ‘What is the intent of City Council?’ so there will be no surprises,” Neal said.
Councilman Robert Zuluaga said he was surprised and delighted with a delay, adding that there are too many questions that remain about the contract and scope of work.
Councilman Jim Pfaff said, “We have no clear view of precisely what’s coming.”
Case said she didn’t see the $50,000 city share for the project to be a problem. “We did the budget to include the comp plan,” she said. “We’re saving $300,000 right now with the expense freeze and the unassigned fund balance is looking good. I have no concerns about the contract, scope of work or the budget.”
That said, Case made the motion to postpone the contract consideration until the July 16 council meeting. Council approved the motion unanimously.
Council also approved the transfer of one water share to the city in an ordinance on initial posting and a resolution to spend $42,500 to purchase a water share at the Twin Lakes Reservoir. Including that approval, the city has paid $127,500 for three additional water shares this year.
In other business, Zuluaga suggested that council was not following precedent set by the state and federal governments when it comes to opening its meetings with prayer. “Why don’t’ we open our meetings with prayer?” he asked.
Pfaff said opening meetings with prayer is the appropriate thing to do and that it is regularly done in every state.
Mayor Val Carr didn’t weigh in with an opinion but asked City Attorney Jason Meyers to research the legalities and submit a brief to council on the issue.
LaBarre said that, while she is a Christian, she is not willing to alienate members of the community who don’t practice the Christian faith.
Neal said he would not want prayer introduced and that council should look at the state constitution. “We need to be careful,” he said. “This is a diverse community.” He suggested a moment of silence instead.
“Prayer is a personal thing,” Case said. “We have a very diverse community. We should stick to the Pledge of Allegiance.”
Pfaff said council could invite pastors from each of the city’s 33 churches to rotate saying the prayer.
Neal wanted the record to reflect that there are three nonconsenting members of council and that the city attorney should pay special attention to the Colorado Constitution.
Additionally, Council asked Tangeman to draft a letter in support of the county’s efforts to seek a waiver from the state to open the local economy early.
City Treasurer/Finance Director Emily Katsimpalis said the city’s sales tax for March was down about 5% compared to March 2019 but the year-to-date sales tax is up 9% compared to last year.
May 14 is the last day the city will accept applications for an appointment to council.