Woodland Park City Council had a packed agenda and an equally packed chamber at its Nov. 7 meeting.
First on the agenda was the swearing-in of Darwin Naccarato as a new city councilman. He fills the seat recently vacated by Carrol Harvey.
Council voted to accept $93,000 from the Village at Tamarac LLC for improvements on Colo. 67. This amount represents three times the transportation-improvement fees city code typically requires for development projects.
In August, Pete LaBarre and partners appealed one of the conditions of approval for the development pertaining to improvements to Colo. 67 and research by the city turned up a bombshell. In 1995, the city obtained a Colorado Department of Transportation Access Permit for Colo. 67 that required highway improvements when development warranted them. That permit was triggered in 1999 when the city built the Police Operations Center and the U.S. Post Office on Tamarac Parkway, but the improvements were not made at the time. Now, 20 years later, the city remains obligated by CDOT to make those improvements.
City Planning Director Sally Riley said if a bi-directional turn lane isn’t added between Research and Tamarac parkways, CDOT will prohibit all left turns on that stretch of the highway. The engineering designs include a phase two that will increase safety and allow the city to obtain a large transportation grant from CDOT in 2024.
The city will pay an additional $589,000 from the 410 Streets Fund to make the initial improvements.
Council also approved two resolutions involving water taps for the Village at Tamarac and other projects. The first resolution transfers 100 single-family water taps to the Multifamily Water Tap Bank, which had only 43 of the 53 taps the Village needs.
Utilities Director Kip Wiley said the transfer of 100 taps will eliminate delays for future multifamily projects.
Taking the 53 taps from the multifamily tap bank will allow the developer to complete the project quickly. Wiley explained that developers can only obtain two single-family taps per month, while multifamily taps can be obtained all at once.
The developer will pay a $200-reservation fee per tap and $15,800 to purchase each tap, the same price as any other tier-one, single-family tap.
Council tabled a resolution setting the mill levy for 2020 to the Nov. 21 council meeting and approved two ordinances updating the city’s marijuana and theft codes to match changes in state statute.
In other business, City Manager Darrin Tangeman announced that City Engineer Ben Schmitt is resigning to take a private-sector job in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Also, Levy read a proclamation declaring Nov. 7 American Legion Centennial Day. The American Legion was formed in 1919 to support war widows and orphans at a time when women weren’t allowed to vote and there was no Social Security or other safety nets for the families left behind by the Great War.
Levy also proclaimed Nov. 30 as Small Business Saturday. Stephanie Alfieri, representing Main Street, said the local organization received recognition from the national Main Street organization for last year’s Shop Small event.
Main Street, the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce and Colorado Gear Lab are sponsoring a tent at Woodland Square starting at 9 a.m. Nov. 30, where shoppers can pick up free shopping bags and other goodies.