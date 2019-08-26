At a special meeting on Aug. 22, the Woodland Park City Council took a step toward developing the city’s 2020 budget by passing a strategic plan designed to guide the budget process for the next three years.
The strategic plan sets four priorities: economic development, financial sustainability, infrastructure and workforce. Each priority has several focus areas.
Before approving the plan, council went through each priority and asked for clarification from City Manager Darrin Tangeman where needed.
One question involved the meaning of “base-camp theme” under the economic development priority. The answer elaborated on by Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Miller.
“We’re not a weeklong destination but we could become a base camp where people can stay while they explore nearby destinations,” Miller said. “We want to bring in day visitors, too. We want to bring people here to stay in our lodging and eat in our restaurants.”
Councilman Paul Saunier said the city should do more to market events at Charis Bible College.
Regarding the financial sustainability priority, there were questions about the city installing new financial software. Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr said cloud-based technology is less costly but Councilwoman Kellie Case said it would be unsafe to put the city’s financial records on the cloud. “Data security is just not there yet,” she said.
New software will take nine months to implement. Tangeman wants to implement it as soon as possible to be ready for the 2021 budget season.
The plan will soon be available on the city website, city-woodlandpark.org, and at city hall.
Council also agreed to aim for a 20% unassigned fund balance next year. The fund balance currently stands at around 16.5%. Case asked Tangeman to also look at creating a city savings account so that certain future projects can be paid for with cash, allowing the city to eliminate financing fees.
Goals and objective meetings were set for 5 p.m. on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5. Public workshops will be scheduled as the budget develops. According to the city charter, the first draft budget must be presented by Oct. 15.