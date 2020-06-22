A discussion about the viability of Woodland Aquatic Center continued at the June 18 Woodland Park City Council meeting.
“People have the misperception that we want to close the pool” Councilman Robert Zuluaga said. “I want to know who is fomenting that. We just have a lot of questions about something that is way over budget.”
The center reopened with restrictions on June 15 after a three-month closure due to COVID-19.
Cindy Keating, the City’s Parks and Recreation Director, said closing the facility would cost the city almost $143,000 to refund punch card and passes and about $174,000 annually for minimal utilities.
“The biggest loss would be to the community,” she said, listing programs, training and employment opportunities for high school-age lifeguards, and donations that have been received. “This would create a loss of trust if the city has to do any future fundraising.”
Mayor Val Carr said, “Council isn’t looking to close the pool. We’re trying to open it as quickly as we can in a way that will be safe for the community.”
“City council is getting a bad rap on this,” Councilman Rusty Neal said. “We didn’t make a motion to intervene with (City Manager Darrin Tangeman’s) reopening plan.”
“Council didn’t close the pool,” Keating agreed. “COVID-19 did.”
Phase 2 of reopening starts on June 22 with the opening of locker rooms, more swimmers allowed in the leisure pool and longer open-swim times. The facility has new reservation software that will make it easier to reserve swim-time and pools, once staff and customers learn how to use it, Keating said.
Revenue for Phase 1 of the reopening is higher than projected and the projection for Phase 2 shows a 70% recovery of operating costs, Keating said.
“The national average for recovery is 60-80%,” Tangeman said. “That’s what we’re aiming at.”
In other business, Council discussed appointments to the Downtown Development Authority board. Three DDA board positions expire at the end of June. Current board members Jerry Good and Elijah Murphy have reapplied and Marty McKenna applied to fill Ellen Carrick’s position.
Three council members voted no on all three candidates and the other three council members voted yes on all three. A tie vote by council means an automatic tabling. Council will have to keep voting on DDA appointments at every meeting until someone gets a majority vote.
Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre and Councilwoman Kellie Case both said they want the DDA to wind down and limiting the number of board members will be a step in that direction. LaBarre asked the applicants not to take her vote personally.
After voting no, Neal said he wants new blood on the board. “My vote leaves these seats wide open,” he said. “This is your chance to apply for the DDA board.”
City Attorney Jason Meyers said the next vote might be limited to the same three applicants. He will research the question and get back to them, he said.
Without new appointments, the DDA board will have six members as of July 1. State statute sets board sizes at 5-11 members with a majority residing in or owning businesses in the authority district. Only three of the six remaining board members meet that requirement.
“We will be out of compliance on July 1 if you don’t make an appointment,” said board Treasurer Tanner Coy.
Also, Council approved a 6-month extension to the moratorium on single-family projects in multifamily zones.
Additionally, Council directed Meyers to draft an amended ordinance to change the way candidate names are listed on municipal ballots. The city’s standard differs from the one used by the state.
City Finance Director/Treasurer Emily Katsimpalis reported that April sales-tax revenues are up 9.7% over April 2019 revenues and 6% over the 2020 year-to-date projections.