Three of six voting members of the Woodland Park City Council were absent from a special meeting held Nov. 16. In an email sent to those three — Rusty Neal, Hilary LaBarre and Kellie Case — council member Jim Pfaff requested that each provide a doctor’s note explaining their absence. The email was shared with The Courier.
Each of them checked in on the excused-absence provision allowed council members.
But there is no doubt that controversy and opposition exist among the council members, with Mayor Val Carr, Pfaff and Zuluaga typically voting one way and the others voting the opposite.
Stephanie Alfieri was elected Nov. 3 to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Noel Sawyer, and Alfieri will break the 3-3 vote.
Last week, Neal felt compelled to speak out.
“I’m not part of any voting bloc, never have been, never will be,” he said. “I don’t agree with being pulled into bloc votes on issues I don’t agree with.”
Voting blocs, while not illegal, are improper given the nonpartisan nature of municipal government, Neal said.
“Because decisions might be made without public notice or involvement,” he said.
After receiving feedback about the Nov. 16 meeting, Neal reacted to Carr’s suggestion that the council cut the city’s mill levy by one-half mill to 15.75. The result would reduce $62,000 from the annual budget.
The cuts may reduce city services as well as the number of staff, Neal said.
“I am a registered Republican, a fiscal conservative, do not believe in big government, am definitely against subsidizing businesses and am for the free market,” he said. “But you have to weigh your policies because you still have an obligation to all of the citizens. Ideology must be tempered with prudence and wisdom about the effects of the cuts.”
Pfaff and Zuluaga have said, as reported in the past by The Courier, they are against taxes in general.
“I mean if you want to be an uncaring council member and put raw Republican beliefs ahead of everything else, you could probably do away with the government and have no taxes,” Neal said.
An alternative to living in a city with a reduced mill levy would be moving to county-owned property, Neal said. “You don’t need to be a society. But when you live in the city, you come together, form a community so there are some gives-and-takes.”
As well, Neal takes issue with the suggestion of cutting the city’s share of the budget of Woodland Park Main Street, which earned the designation from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
“Our agreement with DOLA is that we have to provide support,” he said. “At a minimum, we should cover the costs of the coordinator at $12,000. Otherwise, if the organization fails and comes back under the direction of the city, the increased staff requirement would greatly exceed the $12,000. Let’s not be ‘ounce-wise and pound foolish.’”
DOLA adds around $35,000 a year for programs such as helping with the design of a walkability plan for downtown.
Axing the budget for Main Street is not fiscally conservative, Neal said. “The cost benefit to the city is a minimum of approximately $12,000,” he said.
As well, Neal reacted to hearing about a suggestion to cut the budget for the Visitor Center from $42,000 to $20,000, or possibly defunding the center completely. “While I support the cut to $20,000, defunding the city’s visitor center is ludicrous,” he said.
As far as the suggestion by Carr to reduce the mill levy, Neal supports the idea, with a caveat.
“It makes little sense to provide approximately $20 per household in tax savings at a time when the city’s No. 1 priority is safety and the second priority is debt reduction.”
Neal said he is concerned about the effects of the repeal of the Gallagher Amendment, approved by Colorado voters Nov. 3, in addition to the uncertainty around the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re only talking about waiting one year. Then let’s start helping to cut taxes,” he said.