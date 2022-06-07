During a work session before the June 2 Woodland Park City Council meeting, city Human Resources Generalist Amy Jacob and Finance Director Aaron Vassalotti presented the results of an employee compensation study and a possible plan to bring city salaries up to the average wages paid by Southern Colorado municipalities.
Jacobs said the proposed plan is to raise the salary ranges for each job grade and then bring most salaries up to the midpoint within these ranges.
The salary gap between current wages and the midpoint averages 16 percentage points, Vassalotti said. “All positions have gaps,” he added.
The plan involves four incremental, cost-of-living increases for all employees — 5% on July 1, and then 4% on Jan. 1, July 1, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024.
Councilman Rusty Neal said the study is missing information about the turnover rate by grade. The overall rate is about 42%, but that figure doesn’t say much about which grades are experiencing the most turnover, he said.
Several council members pointed out that wages are budgeted one year at a time. After the 2024 election, a new council will be responsible for the 2024 budget.
Later, in the regular meeting, council asked Vassalotti to work on council questions before bringing a supplemental appropriation for this year’s wage increase.
In other business, the council approved a $75,000 contract with Logan Simpson to update the city’s Parks, Trails and Open Space Master Plan. Logan Simpson is the consulting firm that facilitated the Envision Woodland Park 2030 comprehensive plan update.
Councilman Robert Zuluaga voted against the contract, which was approved by a vote of 6-1.
“I worked on the comprehensive plan,” he said. “I felt like we had to pull teeth to get Logan Simpson to give us information.”
He said he disagreed with the company’s ethos. “They always add globalist sustainability concepts to their work,” he said. “Look up Agenda 21.”
Zuluaga was referring to the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development that was adopted at the United Nations Conference on Management of Forests, by representatives from more than 178 governments who met in Rio de Janeiro in 1992.
The entire 351-page document is available on the United Nations Supplemental Development Goals website, sustainabledevelopment.un.org.
The plan is non-binding and implementation is voluntary. Once completed, the master plan update will be reviewed and adopted, or not, by city council.
“We will see this and if we find that France is trying to tell us what to do with our trees, we’ll say that’s not for us,” Mayor Hilary LaBarre said.
Mike Nakai recapped the Wildfire Preparedness Day on May 7. He said about 400 people attended the event. The last time this event was held, about 150 people attended.
Nakai credited the city’s support for the event’s success. In March, council allocated $2,300 from its budget line-item, but with donations and help from volunteers, the event planners paid just a bit more than $1,300.
Zuluaga said event planners should work on paying for the event solely with donations.
“This is the third or fourth time you’ve brought up donations,” Nakai told Zuluaga. “I think wildfire preparedness is a public-safety issue and public safety is a government function.”
Councilman David Ott said public safety is in city council’s job description.
Additionally, the council approved a conditional use permit requested by developer Skip Howes for a contractor and construction services business at 1010 Research Drive in Tamarac Tech Park. The business has been in service at that site since before the land was annexed into the city in the late 1990s.
Planning Director Karen Schminke said the permit will bring a non-conforming use into compliance. The need for the permit was triggered by Howes’ plan to add a second driveway.
Neal and Zuluaga presented a request to defer the transfer of Woodland Station property from the Downtown Development Authority to the city on Dec. 31, 2023, if Woodland Station isn’t developed by that date.
“The DDA has a potential second project being proposed for Woodland Station,” Neal said. “I don’t know which project will be approved. The Mike Williams Group is concerned that, if their contract is approved, the city would take over the property at the end of 2023, after their planning is completed but before they can break ground. They see that as a risk.”
Instead of approving the deferment, Neal asked council members to bring themselves up to speed by reviewing three documents.
“Without a review of these documents, it would be inappropriate to vote on this request now,” Zuluaga said.”
“I will never defer away a city right,” LaBarre said. “But if a good project comes forward, we could grant an extension.”
Vassalotti ended the meeting with a presentation of the city’s unaudited 2021-year-end report. Council members noted that revenues and expenditures were going in the right directions.