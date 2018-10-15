Utilities Director Kip Wiley had the spotlight at the Oct. 10 Woodland Park City Council’s latest budget work session as he went over the streets (410 fund), drainage (420 fund), water enterprise (520 fund) and wastewater (520 fund). The city uses these funds to save for capital projects.
Wiley has been Woodland Park’s interim Public Works Director for several months. Now, with the hiring of Ben Schmidt as his Deputy Public Works Director, he is now the city’s official combined Utilities/Public Works Director.
410 FUND
The streets fund is in excellent shape, Wiley said. It is projected to end 2018 with $1.3 million, take in $2.1 million in 2019, spend $2.4 million and leave a fund balance of $1 million.
Three streets projects, Baldwin Street/U.S. 24 intersection improvements ($350,000), chip/seal work ($800,000) and sidewalk repair ($300,000), that were planned for 2018 have been put off until 2019 while the city waited for the completion of a new, updated 5-year pavement management plan. The line items that funded these will be transferred into the 2019 budget.
Street projects scheduled for 2019 include:
• Equipment replacement, including a 21-year-old Vac-Con vehicle that is used during sewer breaks and to clear sediment out of culverts ($400,000) and two trucks.
• Curb, gutter and sidewalk repairs, including a multi-year project to bring the city’s 534 pedestrian ramps into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act ($300,000).
Councilman Paul Saunier said the Colorado Department of Transportation will repair and upgrade pedestrian ramps on U.S. 24. “(The ramps) belong to CDOT and we need to let them take care of their own repairs,” he said.
City Manager Darin Tangeman said the city will reach a population of 10,000 within the next 5-10 years, which will increase Environmental Protection Administration requirements and the city is working to get ahead of that growth and those requirements.
420 FUND
The drainage fund year-end projection for 2018 is $175,835, projected 2019 revenue is 152,100, expenditures are estimated at $291,400 and the 2019 year-end fund balance is projected at $36,535. The plan, among other things, is to spend $100,000 on drainage-grate maintenance.
510 FUND
The water enterprise fund is also in good health with a 2018 ending balance projected at $4.5 million, projected 2019 revenue is $2.2 million with projected expenditures of $3.5 million and an ending fund balance of $3.2 million.
Projects include:
• Upgrading the Sunnywood booster to increase fire flow pressure in the subdivision ($250,000).
• The second year of a 4-year plan to replace meters ($250,000). The new meters use a cellular signal to read water and wastewater usage every 24 hours. Customers will be able to see their water use and the system can detect leaks quickly, saving customers money and the city’s water, Wiley said.
• Install an aeration unit at the North Well Field Pumphouse, eliminating the need to use chemicals to raise water PH, using funds carried over from 2018, and a Radium removal system that would save expensive augmentation water.
• Buy hand-held meter readers for those few meters that will not have cellular signals. The cost will be shared 65/35 with the wastewater fund, along with the cost of a jackhammer for the backhoe and the replacement of two vehicles.
• Create engineering plans for the new reservoir and save at least $1 million, as a down payment on the reservoir loan..
520 FUND
The wastewater fund is projected to end 2018 with $3.6, take in $1.9 million in 2019, spend $2 million and end the year with a $3.6 million fund balance. Councilwoman Kelly Case didn’t agree with this calculation but let it pass, for now.
Projects include:
• Housekeeping projects at the wastewater plant ($67,000).
• Buying a loader and sweeper attachment for the compost hall ($195,000). Selling the old loader could shave $30,000 from the cost of the new loader.
Council also looked at Main Street Program and Community Investment funding. Community Investment Committee representative Darwin Naccarato spoke about some changes the committee is planning to make and will have a report ready for the Nov. 1 council meeting.
Bob Carlsen spoke about Main Street, pushing for a $30,000 budget in 2019. Several council members said funding of $30,000 in 2018 was contingent on cutting funding in half each year thereafter.
Carlsen also spoke of a plan to use the city’s lodging tax to fund Main Street beautification and marketing projects in partnership with other downtown improvement committees and organizations.
Council agreed to wait on the Main Street decision until Naccarato’s report.
On the other hand, council might save discretionary spending to make sure there is enough money to give police officers raises while it waits for the results of a compensation survey.
Speaking to the police officers in the audience, Mayor Neil Levy said: “We’re going to get you as much as we can.”
UPDATING CORRESPONDENCE, PUBLIC COMMENT
Having nothing to do with the budget, Tangeman suggested a change to the way council handles correspondence and public comment, after a letter was read at the Oct. 4 council meeting that many found offensive. He was concerned about controlling “abusive dialog” — defamation; racial, ethnic, sexual orientation and personal-choice slurs; and profanity.
Complaints against individual staff members would be directed to their department heads. If approved by council these new rules would be added to the new policy regarding council decorum.
Saunier said the proposal doesn’t go far enough. It needs to include insults and abuses against community members who are not public officials or staff. That was his issue with the letter read on Oct. 4, that it was abusive to a private citizen and should not have been read into the public record.
Levy said he agreed with the new policy but that he has always read all correspondence received by council.
An angry Saunier said Levy should have known better. “I expect honor and integrity and we need to issue an apology,” he said.
Tangeman said the letter was read into the record because council has no policy regarding abusive correspondence and comment.
“Everyone deserves dignity and respect,” he said, adding that this policy wouldn’t abridge a citizen’s free-speech rights because there are plenty of other avenues for self-expression.
If this policy is approved with the addition of “all community members,” the language will be included on the public comment sign-up sheet, signs will be posted in council chambers and the language could be read from the podium at the beginning of public comment.
The Oct. 18 council meeting has been canceled. It will be replaced with at least two work sessions: a joint session with the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority, presentation of the draft budget and maybe an executive session on another matter to be announced.