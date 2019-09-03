Woodland Park City Manager Darrin Tangeman began the Aug. 29 Woodland Park City Council budget workshop with a revenue update for 2020, using with the 2019 Certification of Values from the Teller County Assessor’s Office.
This document provides the city with the information it needs to set its 2020 property tax mill levy by the Dec. 15 state-mandated deadline. Assessed valuations are a fraction of market value and the amount of actual taxes paid by property owners is calculated using the mill levy.
According to the certification, the taxable assessed valuation for all properties within the city for 2019, payable in 2020, is about $123.3 million. This amount doesn’t include an $8.8 million valuation for properties in the Downtown Development Authority District.
Tangeman said the city’s coffers are negatively affected by the state’s Gallagher Amendment, which forces the residential property tax rate to decrease each year. Because of this downward trend, the city loses about $226,000 per year in residential property taxes.
The city's revenues are generated through a combination of sales tax and property tax. Compared to state averages, the city’s 3% sales tax is lower than most other municipalities but its mill levy is higher than average.
In light of the Gallagher requirements, many taxing districts are turning to sales taxes to increase revenues, Tangeman said. While the city hasn’t created a new sales tax in 28 years, other sales taxes have been added, including a school district sales tax.
“We have to balance sales taxes with property taxes,” Tangeman said, noting while sales tax revenues previously increased by about 3%, he expects tax revenue growth to drop to 1.5% or 2% in coming years.
Continuing the workshop, City Engineer Ben Schmitt presented a 10-year streets and drainage Capital Improvement Plan that will allow the city to accomplish a variety of projects without raising taxes or going into debt.
Many of these projects are high priority because once the city population reaches 10,000, the city will need to obtain an MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) permit from the Environment Protection Agency to stay in compliance with federal anti-pollution regulations. Population in the city was 7,642 in 2017, per the U.S. Census Bureau.
“If we complete these projects, we will be in compliance on day one after hitting that 10,000-population threshold,” Schmitt said.
Priorities include full-depth pavement replacement on critical roads, chip and seal projects for other city streets, bringing city sidewalks and pedestrian ramps into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a variety of water storage and wastewater and stormwater drainage projects and the replacement of aging vehicles and equipment.
The next budget workshop is set for 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, before the regular council meeting at 7 p.m.