Woodland Park City Council began the monthslong process of developing and approving the 2023 city budget in a Sept. 15 work session discussing projections and priorities.
Council work sessions and public hearings are just the tip of the iceberg compared to the behind-the-scenes work done by the city’s finance department. The budget ordinance must be ready for initial posting in late November and the final budget must be approved by mid-December.
With the first budget work session completed, Council moved into a relatively short regular meeting.
Police Chief Chris Deisler presented the Chief’s Award of Excellence to Woodland Park resident Christopher Hoffman for helping an officer change a tire “without thought of reward or recognition,” Deisler said.
Deisler also noted quick actions taken by dispatcher Lisa Ivey, Officer Patrick Vigil and Cpl. Courtney Ledvina.
While on patrol, Vigil noted people acting strangely in the greenway behind Safeway. Not long after that, the department received a call from the Pueblo Police Department about a dangerous escapee from the Colorado Mental Hospital at Pueblo. Ivey quickly sent a be-on-the-lookout bulletin to all patrol officers.
Vigil and Ledvina apprehended the escapee within 14 minutes of receiving the BOLO. All three received the Chief’s Award of Excellence from Deisler and Mayor’s Pins from Hilary LaBarre.
Planning Director Karen Schminke introduced the 2022 Woodland Park historical poster designed by the Historic Preservation Committee to promote the preservation of the city’s historical buildings and places.
She started with a history of the committee’s posters, starting with the first poster featuring the city’s historic stone chimneys. Other poster subjects include the Woodland Park Historical Mural in 2015, log homes in 2017, the Midland Terminal Railroad in 2017 and transportation in 2020.
The 2022 poster continues the recent transportation trend with “Trails, Railways and Highways.” The posters are available in Schminke’s city hall office.
Council appointed Cindy Rumsey to a two-year term on the Utility Advisory Committee. Her husband, Jim Rumsey, serves on the Board of Adjustment.
With this appointment, the advisory board is finally at full strength.
“Kip (Wiley, utilities director) will be thrilled,” City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq said.
The city continuously advertises for volunteers to fill openings on various boards, committees and, when necessary, the Planning Commission.
During public comment on items not on the agenda, former Planning Commissioner Jerry Penland brought to the attention of Council three large piles of rubbish/slash standing at the edge of Colorado 67 near Stone Ridge. He said all three are unsightly and represent a fire hazard.
“These piles have been there for months,” Penland said. “Hope is not a plan. The city can demand that they be removed and, if they aren’t, the city can remove them and bill the responsible party for the work.”
Council approved on first reading an ordinance accepting conveyance of a completed 50-foot right of way named Highland Court on tract A in The Highlands in Paradise subdivision. The public hearing is set for Oct. 6.
Council also approved an ordinance presented in public hearing, vacating a portion of the right of way that overlaps Lot 1A in the Homes at Brecken Heights.