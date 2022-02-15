Woodland Park Utilities Director Kip Wiley reviewed current snowpack and drought data with the Woodland Park City Council Feb. 3.
Woodland Park gets its local drinking water from the Arkansas River watershed but gets its augmentation water from three other Colorado watersheds.
“Without augmentation water to replace it, we can’t pump water locally,” Wiley said.
The availability of augmentation water depends largely on snowpack, he said. Because of Western Slope storms, snowpack in the Colorado River watershed, which is the city’s biggest source of augmentation water, is above average for the first time in many years, Wiley said, but added that he still expects the city’s water restrictions to continue.
Wiley also presented a request to purchase equipment and material to install a bulk water fill station in the Gold Hill Pump Station at a cost of about $30,000. Council approved the request unanimously. It also set the single-family water tap allotment to 80 taps.
In other business, the council considered on initial posting an ordinance establishing a procedure for the collection of unpaid municipal court fines after a change in state legislation. Council approved this ordinance unanimously and set the public hearing for Feb. 17.
Council did not approve an ordinance on second reading that would amend multiple titles of the Woodland Park Municipal Code regarding code penalties and violations. The ordinance would remove jail time for city code violations and set maximum fines for infractions.
Council agreed with removing jail time and setting maximum penalties, but wanted the ordinance to return with a fee/fine schedule.
Approval of the Board of Adjustment’s rules of procedure, which was tabled on Jan. 20, was tabled again to the Feb. 17 meeting.