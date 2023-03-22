Woodland Park’s short-term rental debate is seemingly far from over. The Woodland Park City Council has voted to extend a temporary moratorium on the submission, acceptance, processing and approval of fresh applications for short-term rental licenses to Dec. 31. The moratorium had previously been set to expire on June 24.

The additional six months will give city staff, the planning commission and city council more time to “consider, hold further public hearings and finalize short-term rental regulations,” according to Ordinance No. 1443, where the extension was described as “crucial.”

City Attorney Geoff Wilson made the presentation of the ordinance to councilmembers, noting that they had been around this block a few times. A motion was made to approve the latest extension of the STR moratorium and it passed unanimously with a hearing set for April 6.

Separately, council members also considered an appointment to the Woodland Park Planning Commission to fill one of three vacant positions. The city received an application from Melvin Pierce, who was present at the city council meeting.

Pierce explained why he’s interested in joining the planning commission, sharing that he’s a homeowner and small business owner in Woodland Park where he and his wife have resided for the past four years. He shared that he has observed a great deal of division in city government lately, pointing to the planning commission’s previous recommendation on STRs, which in his opinion was dissected by the council.

“It seems like these people spend a lot of time putting this recommendation together [only to] have it picked apart,” Pierce said, adding that it seems a little like second-guessing their expertise.

Councilmember Rusty Neal revealed that his vote might change after the STR issue is resolved. He explained that he didn’t want to alter the planning commission’s composition until they get past STRs, saying that commissioners have had a great deal of information to digest and asking Pierce not to take his vote as his final position.

A motion was made to appoint Pierce to the planning commission and resulted in a tie, with Mayor Hilary LaBarre, Mayor Pro-tem Kellie Case and Councilmember Rusty Neal all voting no while Councilmembers Robert Zuluaga, Catherine Nakai and Frank Connors voted yes.

City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq explained that the matter could be revisited at another council meeting with seven council members present to avoid another tie.