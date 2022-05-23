At a May 14 special meeting, the Woodland Park City Council declared a local disaster because of the High Park fire in southern Teller County. This resolution allows the city to receive reimbursements for funds spent supporting the firefighters battling the blaze.
While the fire was mostly contained as of press time, and evacuees have been allowed to return to their homes, at the May 19 regular council meeting, council members voted to extend the resolution for an additional 30 days. In doing this, Woodland Park joined Teller County and the city of Cripple Creek, which also extended their disaster resolutions.
As of May 20, the High Park fire had burned about 1,600 acres, or about 2.5 square miles, near Lakemoor and was 89% contained. Council can further extend the resolution or rescind it in the future, as necessary.
In other business, the council approved an almost $400,000 contract with A1 Chipseal to perform street repairs and maintenance at various sites scattered throughout the city. Projects include street patch and pothole repair; drainage maintenance on the city’s more than 117 miles of gutter, drainage ditch and culverts; and maintenance of more than 60 detention facilities.
According to the staff memo, the “city’s street resources will be completely utilized on these projects, and it will be unable to realistically complete the spring crack seal required to adhere to the pavement management plan. 2022 is an exception year to the norm, where there is a substantial amount of work that must be completed to protect the existing roads and set the program up for success (and less expense) in future years.”
Also, the council appointed Eric Simonson to finish a vacant term on the Historical Preservation Committee. Simonson is the elected Teller County Surveyor. He said he plans to run for a second term.
Council and City Attorney Nina Williams agreed that Simonson’s position with the county doesn’t conflict with his appointment to the committee for a term that expires on Jan. 1, 2024.
Council also reappointed Susan Janicki to another term on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
The Rhapsody Bar, 121 W. Midland Ave., is changing hands as of June 1. The new owner, James Deimling, who also owns Red Diamond Gastro Truck, requested a liquor license transfer for the business, which will rename Red Diamond Gastro Pub. He said he plans to offer “elevated comfort food with a twist.”
Deimling said he changes his food truck menu weekly and owning a stationary structure will allow him to create a set menu that will include his most popular food-truck items. He plans to open June 10.
Council approved an ordinance on first reading — a request for a conditional-use permit by developer Skip Howes for a contractors and construction services use on 4.22 acres in Tamarac Tech Park, 1010 Research Drive, in a service commercial zone. The public hearing is set for June 2.
Councilman Frank Connors introduced a proposal to take $1,000 out of the city council’s budget line item to backfill expenditures on water and other supplies used by the city police department and Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District firefighters in response to the High Park fire. This suggestion will be discussed at a planned council retreat and brought back for a public hearing and council vote on June 2.
Councilman Robert Zuluaga will be taking over Connors’ liaison position with the Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Committee.
Zuluaga asked for a legal opinion on actions by Arden Weatherford, who serves on the Downtown Development Authority Board. Zuluaga said he recently learned that Weatherford has acquired three properties adjacent to the Woodland Station site since his appointment to the board.
Zuluaga and Councilman Rusty Neal said they want to know how often a DDA board member must disclose possible conflicts of interest.
“There could be other board members who have similar conflicts,” Neal said.