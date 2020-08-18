Streams, by nature, are dynamic. They change course, fill up, dry out, and, sometimes they overflow. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Colorado Water Conservation Board know this, and that maps require maintenance.
At the Aug. 5 Woodland Park City Council meeting, Planning Director Sally Riley asked council to sign a memo from the Colorado Water Conservation Board and FEMA to partner on remapping the area’s waterways at no cost to the city, but some council members said they wanted time to think about it.
Because the deadline for signing the memo is Aug. 19 and the next regular meeting is Aug. 20, council had a special meeting on Aug. 13 to discuss the issue and, in addition, the process for disbursing COVID-19 relief funds to local businesses, nonprofits and residents who have suffered losses because of the pandemic. The fund is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and is administered by the states.
According to Rigel Rucker of AECOM, the company that will conduct the remapping, FEMA wants flood maps to be updated every five years. Rucker said Woodland Park’s maps were last completely updated in 2009.
City Planner Lor Pellegrino said the city updates specific areas of the maps whenever there is construction that could affect drainage, but a complete remapping is overdue.
Rucker said maps need regular maintenance and can have construction and insurance implications. When asked by Mayor Val Carr what triggered the remapping effort, Rucker said the water conservation board, partnering with FEMA, looks around the state from year to year to see where remapping might be needed.
They look at an area’s potential for growth and the physical impact that could have on local waterways. Surveyors will spend a couple of weeks collecting information on culverts and bridges. They will also look at historic flood information, local precipitation gauges and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data, which is updated annually. Then they will meet with the City to discuss results.
If the city were to do the remapping itself, it would cost up to $200,000, which Rucker said is what the state and FEMA are paying to remap Woodland Park. The city is only on the hook for a few hours of staff time and some community outreach efforts.
Councilman Rusty Neal asked how the remapping could impact home and business owners. Rucker said it’s usually mixed. After the remapping, some properties that were previously in floodways and plains may not be and others that weren’t in them before may now be.
“It’s good that we’re doing this; it can go either way,” Councilman Jim Pfaff said. “… There is nothing you can do. FEMA will require this if we don’t (do it). … We need to keep these maps up to date to plan for emergency services. That’s why FEMA is involved.”
Council voted unanimously to allow the mayor to sign the memo.
At the council’s last meeting, Pfaff presented a simplified plan to determine reimbursements from the Coronavirus Relief Fund that would not have required most owners of sales-tax-paying businesses to fill out applications. The Colorado Department of Local Affairs shot down that plan.
A five-page email from Clay Brown, the local DOLA representative, outlined what must be done. There must be a review process, he said.
Carr and Neal have come up with a model they think will work. Neal explained the model in a slide presentation. He said the tool is 100% objective and will not expose personal, business and nonprofit information to the scrutiny of council or staff. The only person who will know who gets a reimbursement and how much is the person cutting the checks.
He included a number of variables, which he called knobs, such as caps on reimbursements and floors on damages. He asked fellow council members to suggest other knobs.
More information will soon be coming from state that will help the city determine whether this model will fit the process.
Until then, Carr encouraged business owners, nonprofits and residents to fill out applications by Sept. 30 and be sure to include projected losses for the rest of the year, remembering that only COVID-19-related losses can be reimbursed.
“We have a very small pot of money,” he said. “I encourage you to seek help from the bigger state programs first. We’ll put links to these programs on the city’s COVID-19 webpage (city-woodlandpark.org/299/COVID-19-Information-Center).”
“My goal is to make this as equitable as possible for all,” said Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre. “Neal’s plan is a blind way to be equitable. That’s the best we can do.”
“We’ve spent three hours in council and a lot of emotion on maybe handing out $350 per business,” Pfaff said. “I’m looking forward to getting ... past this so we can get to things that are more important.”
Council member Kellie Case added, “I know some businesses and nonprofits that won’t apply because they don’t trust council,” she added.
City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq thanked council members for the work they’ve dedicated to this. “This might seem trivial to you but it isn’t to staff,” she said.
Neal said he would send a copy of his model to anyone who emails him at rneal@city-woodlandpark.org. They’ll be able to use their numbers to determine if filling out an application will be worth it, he said.