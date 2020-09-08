Woodland Park had vendor fees from the 1930s to 1996, when the fee was rescinded. Reinstating that fee was the subject of a Woodland Park City Council work session Aug. 27.
The word “fee” makes it sound as if it would be something a vendor pays to the city but that isn’t the case. A vendor fee is paid to a sales-tax-collecting business in compensation for collecting the taxes, figuring out how much each taxing entity receives and remitting the taxes.
The city rescinded the fee but the state, county and special districts do give a vendor fee refund — 4% percent of collected taxes for the state and 3.33% for other taxing bodies. The compensation or refund could be anywhere from a few dollars to several thousand, depending how much sales tax is collected.
Small businesses that collect sales-tax revenues have a proportionally heavier burden than their big-business cousins, according to City Manager Darrin Tangeman. However, Councilwoman Kellie Case said that computers and financial software have lightened the math load for many business owners.
Case is against reinstating the fee.
“If we compensate them, too, it’ll be like they’re double dipping,” she said, adding that in Woodland Park, vendors collect the taxes for an entire month and remit the money to the city on the 20th day of the following month. “In that 50 to 20 days, unless they’re keeping the money in cash, they’re probably collecting interest or an investment return on city funds.”
Tanner Coy, who owns Tweeds Fine Furniture in Woodland Park, said the task of collecting and remitting tax revenues is much more complicated than people think and involves more than just the math. There’s training, acquiring computer software, customer service issues related to collecting the tax, returns and refunds and the fact that Colorado counties and cities are all over the map when it comes to the tax revenues they receive, he said.
He suggested adding a cap to the amount of money returned to businesses. The business would get some compensation and the impact on city revenues would be mitigated.
Councilman Rusty Neal said, with the city’s interest in debt reduction, now is not the time to get rid of money.
“If we reduce revenue and continue with our debt reductions, something will have to give,” he said. “And that will be city services.”
Councilman Robert Zuluaga said the city is keeping money it doesn’t rightly own. “The city wasn’t really harmed by the COVID-19 shut down but it did harm small businesses,” he said. “What we can do to help is to give them back the money.”
Tangeman said the city has suffered harm due to COVID-19. It had to furlough 50 employees and not all have been called back.
Woodland Park RE-2 School District Superintendent Steve Woolf spoke about the 1.09% sales tax the city collects and passes through to the school district. While not called a vendor fee, the city charges the district a monthly handling fee. Several council members called the district a city stakeholder.
Councilman Jim Pfaff said the district isn’t a stakeholder in what the city does. He added that taxation is confiscation and asked other council members to quit mocking the idea that collecting taxes for government equals involuntary servitude.
“Essentially all taxation is theft,” he said. “Every dollar that goes into government is a dollar that won’t be invested. If we give that refund, it becomes productive money. When a business thrives, it’s good for the community.”
Mayor Val Carr asked that the issue be taken up during budget hearings, which start in September.
City business licenses will also be added to budget hearings.
The city charges $50 for business licenses whether it’s a first license or an annual renewal. Several council members advocated charging the $50 for the first year to cover administrative costs but said reducing the fee for renewals would be fair.