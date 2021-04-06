Usually, approving the minutes of previous Woodland Park City Council meetings is a short item on the meeting agenda. At the April 1 meeting, it took a while.
Last year, council decided that official meeting minutes should only record basic information, including the text of motions and actions taken by council. These are called “Action Minutes.”
City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq said the changes were made because creating the minutes was unwieldy. They still are.
“The minutes have grown with this council,” she said. “They’re up to six pages now.”
Council members continuously request that she add discussions that go beyond the basics covered by her guidelines.
For example, Councilman Robert Zuluaga said the minutes from the last meeting should have included his question to Tony Perry about why he is trying to recall Councilman Jim Pfaff and Perry’s answer.
Councilwoman Stephanie Alfieri said discussion should be included for public transparency. “People should know how and why we make the decisions we make,” she said.
Leclercq suggested that she create basic action minutes and include a video timestamp so interested parties can go directly to the discussion associated with each action. The city’s new CivicClerk software creates timestamps automatically. Leclercq said she wasn’t sure if the software also creates transcripts.
Most council members agreed that this was a good idea but Alfieri was concerned about the low quality of meeting recordings in the past and the loss of 20 minutes of a meeting last year.
“Now we have four different recordings of each meeting — YouTube, Facebook Live, Zoom and in chambers,” Council member Kellie Case said.
City Attorney Nina Williams said action minutes comply with state law but that council can change that if they desire.
Council decided 5-1 to send the March 18 minutes back to the clerk to change them to meet her guidelines. Councilman Rusty Neal cast the no vote.
Recordings came up again when Planning Director Sally Riley gave the 2030 Comprehensive Plan update. When she said the eight subcommittees met for the first time earlier in the week, Zuluaga asked if these meetings were recorded.
Leclercq said all official council meetings, work sessions and budget hearings are recorded, but the comprehensive plan isn’t official council business.
“These meetings allow for the frank exchange of ideas,” Williams said. “They are not official council work sessions.”
“We would have to buy eight recorders, one for each subcommittee,” Riley said. “Each subcommittee has a scribe so there are notes and we will record the townhall.”
The one-hour, townhall is set for 6 p.m. April 14 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center and will include both in-person and Zoom attendees.
“These are brainstorming sessions,” Case said. “Ideas will be expanded at the townhall and the final wrap-up will be documented in the comp plan when it is presented to council. … Trust the people involved. Enjoy it, engage in it, don’t be a skeptic.”
Alfieri volunteered to buy recorders for each meeting and said she would be listening.
Before the regular meeting, council had a work session to discuss the proposed 180-day occupancy limits in campgrounds and RV parks.
Riley said city regulations on RVs and campers have always included the terms: “temporary,” “short-term,” “intermittent,” etc.
“Without firm limits, these terms were unenforceable,” she said. “These are recreational facilities. If people live in their RVs year-round then they’re acting as mobile-home parks without having to meet the mobile-home-park regulations. How is that fair?”
Neal said his research showed that most RVs are rated for 180 days of occupancy each year and that going beyond that limit negates the warranty. He added that it is not government’s role to tell people they are being foolish.
Jeff Baldwin, owner of Woodland RV Park, said most states west of the Mississippi River allow people to live in their RVs beyond the 180-day limit. People who live in RVs are not “trailer trash;” they come from all walks of life, he said.
Riley said mobile homes must have two ways to get out in case of a fire and must also be tied down to withstand high winds. RVs don’t meet these standards and they don’t have the insulation required of mobile homes.
Zuluaga asked if there have been any RV fires or blow-overs in Woodland Park. Riley didn’t know of any.
It was pointed out later in the regular meeting that the National Fire Prevention Association documents about 20,000 RV fires each year. Also parked RVs and campers can roll over when hit by crosswinds of 53 miles per hour. These incidents haven’t happened locally but that doesn’t mean they can’t.
Council decided it need another, longer work session on this subject, preferably before the April 15 meeting.
Council approved two ordinances on initial posting. The first establishes that there will be no water rate increase this year and the second erases the common lot line and easements between two properties in Paradise of Colorado.
Council also approved the Brecken Heights final plat, subdividing one community commercial lot at 19569 E. U.S. 24 into two lots.