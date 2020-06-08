As was reported at the June 4 Woodland Park City Council meeting, Teller County will receive $2.1 million in CARES Act funding and Woodland Park Mayor Carr will negotiate with county officials for the city’s share.
Council member Kellie Case suggested the money could be used to fund grants to help local, citizen-owned businesses and, perhaps, individual citizens who have been harmed in the economic downturn caused by the virus.
In other business, the council was unable to come to a decision on a replacement for former councilman Noel Sawyer, who resigned after the April municipal election.
At the behest of City Attorney Jason Meyers, who said a vote was needed for council to send the appointment question to a ballot, a vote was taken.
Three council members voted for Darwin Naccarato and three voted for Stephanie Alfieri. Applicant Don Dezellem didn’t receive any votes. Due to the tie vote, council advocated putting the question to voters in November.
Any qualified elector can petition onto the ballot and, if council or citizens have any other issues they want to place on the ballot, now is the time. The election will cost an estimated $10,000 but adding ballot questions will not increase costs.
Also, the city auditor, Hinkle & Company, gave city finances a clean bill of health for 2019.
Council also voted on initial posting to extend a moratorium on single-family developments in multifamily zones by six months. A public hearing will take place June 18.
On June 11, there will be a joint council/planning commission work session to discuss zoning amendments related to this issue.
Board of Adjustment Alternate Jim Rumsey was appointed as a regular board member, leaving the city to search for two alternates.
Additionally, Woodland Aquatic Center is set to reopen June 15, with restrictions and by reservation only, despite the fact that City Council did not exactly endorse the measure.
The council planned to hear a report from Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Keating on the center’s reopening, as the state is allowing pools, gyms and playgrounds to open with restrictions to protect citizens from COVID-19. Keating, however, told council she had prepared a report, not an action item. She said that she will bring the information to the next council meeting, June 18.
The discussion was moved to “Unfinished Business.”
However, as was pointed out by City Manager Darrin Tangeman, the aquatic center is already budgeted for 2020 and would not have closed temporarilty if not for the virus. To delay reopening or keep it closed, he said, council would have to amend the 2020 budget.
Councilman Rusty Neal said if council wasn’t willing to make a motion to keep the pool closed, the city should go ahead and reopen it.
Seven residents signed up to speak in support of reopening the pool, including four young people: Nolan Taylor, Kensley Pekron, and Caiden and Logan Haag.
“Looks like you’ll be able to put on your swimsuits June 15,” Neal told them.
Keating said there will be a phased reopening, with limited capacity, limited hours and only the staff necessary for safety. More information is available at city-woodlandpark.org/wac/.