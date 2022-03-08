The Woodland Park City Council honored a well-loved and respected city employee by proclaiming March 3 as Rusty Anthony Day. Anthony worked in the utilities field service department for 12 years. He died on Feb. 5.
“He was the one of the kindest and gentlest people I ever met,” Mayor Pro Tem Kellie Case said.
City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq added. “I spoke at his memorial service. This was an incredible loss to the city. I have never seen so many people coming into the Ute Pass Cultural Center to pay their respects.”
“I was impressed by the size of his servant’s heart,” said City Manager Michael Lawson. “He was a model employee we should all strive to be like.”
Mayor Hilary LaBarre presented Day’s family with city commemorative coins.
In other business, a request for $2,300 in city funding to help with the Wildfire Community Preparedness Day on May 7, was voted on after being tabled from the Feb. 17 meeting after a tie vote. This time, Mike Nakai changed up his presentation and enlisted the help of Bonnie Sumner.
Nakai spoke about Paradise, Calif, which burned nearly to the ground just hours after a wildfire started on May 7, 2018. There were 85 deaths, and more than 18,800 structures were destroyed or severely damaged.
“Most of the dead were people who needed help evacuating, and some died in their vehicles while trying to flee the flames,” he said. “There were also notification errors, People had to sign up for notifications just like they do here in Woodland Park. Paradise could happen here. It almost did.”
Referring to the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012, Nakai said he waited too long to evacuate. He added that although 50 fire trucks were staged in the Mountain Shadows subdivision in Colorado Springs, they couldn’t stop the fire from destroying 346 homes and killing two people.
“We are not a nonprofit,” Nakai said. “We’re just citizens asking the city to help us.”
Sumner said when she moved to Woodland Park, she knew nothing about wildfires and Fire Wise until she attended an event at Meadow Wood Sports Complex. Since then, Sumner said preparing her community for fire has become a passion.
She said the requested money would be used to print flyers and other information that used to be free but now have costs.
In the end, council agreed by a vote of four to one to take the funding out of the city council line items and to set up a fund for donations earmarked for fire awareness and preparedness to offset costs. People may also donate to the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District. Council member Catherine Nakai recused herself and Council member Stephanie Alfieri voted no.
“I don’t disagree that this is needed,” Alfieri said. “This (spending taxpayers’ money) is a hard line for me.”
Also, Council agreed by consensus to allow Jim Wear of Pro Promotions and the Salute to American Veterans Rally and a memorial committee to start the process of placing a Veterans Memorial in Memorial Park near the Eric V. Dickson Memorial.
Council approved an ordinance on initial posting to repeal a section of the municipal code and allow for the possession of firearms in establishments selling alcoholic beverages. The public hearing is set for March 17.
Council postponed indefinitely an ordinance that would have aligned the city’s maximum penalties for infractions with state maximum fines. Municipal Judge Elizabeth McClintock said she has never given the city’s maximum fine of $1,000, which is substantially less that the state’s maximums, and prosecutors almost always waive jail time.
City Attorney Geoff Wilson said the city doesn’t have to change its codes at this time and could bring the ordinance back if it becomes necessary later.
McClintock also spoke about a resolution setting a fee schedule for municipal code violations that will be presented on March 17.
“The fee schedule is a bad idea,” she said. “It’s unnecessary and demonstrates a lack of trust in the court, prosecutors and police department. … to use our discretion. Fines should reflect what is important to our community.”
She gave the example of juvenile offenders who won’t see any consequences for their actions if they or their parents just pay a fine without a court appearance.
Council agreed unanimously to remove the resolution from its next agenda.