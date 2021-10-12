City Finance Director Aaron Vassalotti presented the year’s first supplemental appropriation request as an ordinance on initial posting at the Oct. 7 Woodland Park City Council meeting.
The appropriations list included items using a portion of the city’s $1.9 million American Recovery Plan grant, including hazard pay for the city’s front-line workers, upgrades to the city’s fiber-broadband system, and money for water and wastewater system upgrades.
Council members Stephanie Alfieri and Robert Zuluaga objected to a fourth item — using $12,000 to provide $100 incentives to city employees who get the COVID 19 vaccine.
Both were concerned an incentive payment could make the city liable if an employee has a bad reaction to the vaccine. Additionally, Zuluaga had a long list of possible adverse effects to the vaccine, which he said came from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
FACT CHECK: The VAERS website, vaers.hhs.gov, which is co-administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, states: “VAERS is not designed to detect if a vaccine caused an adverse event, but it can identify unusual or unexpected patterns of reporting that might indicate possible safety problems requiring a closer look.”
Per the site: “VAERS is a passive reporting system, meaning it relies on individuals to send in reports of their experiences to CDC and FDA. VAERS is not designed to determine if a vaccine caused a health problem, but is especially useful for detecting unusual or unexpected patterns of adverse event reporting that might indicate a possible safety problem with a vaccine.”
Zuluaga also said the vaccine causes miscarriages in an 82% of pregnant women who take the vaccine. He did not state a source for this statement.
FACT CHECK: According to several recent studies involving more than 150,000 pregnant women and conducted by a variety of researchers, vaccinated pregnant women are no more likely to miscarry than unvaccinated pregnant women. These peer-reviewed results were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the New England Journal of Medicine and other venues, including the CDC.
On the other hand, according to similar studies also published by a variety of medical associations, including the Mayo Clinic, unvaccinated pregnant women who get COVID are at increased risk of severe illness, miscarriages, premature birth and maternal and/or infant death. The CDC and FDA are asking pregnant women to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Councilman Rusty Neal said he could read stacks of reports that say just the opposite of what Zuluaga was reading.
“I could read counter-arguments all night,” Neal said. “Even the VAERS site says people who received the COVID-19 vaccine have fewer than .002 percent adverse effects.”
Councilwoman Kellie Case said, “Let’s just strike this from the budget request. I don’t want to hear any more of this.”
Case, Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre, Alfieri and Zuluaga voted to strike the appropriation. Neal and Councilwoman Catherine Nakai voted no.
Council unanimously approved moving the rest of the appropriations request to the Oct. 21 council meeting, including a 3% retroactive wage increase for eligible city employees, replacing the Victim’s Advocate vehicle after it was totaled in a collision with a deer, transferring Lodger’s Tax revenue from the General Fund into its own fund, and moving the $500,000 debt service line item into expenditures.
In other business:
Carrol Harvey is back on the Woodland Park Planning Commission after council appointed her to fill one of the commission’s three vacancies. Harvey served on the planning commission from 2008 to 2012. She also served on city council for several years. Zuluaga commented on her background in counterterrorism, saying that it might come in handy with the immigration situation.
“I’m just a full-time grandma now,” Harvey said. “I’m making a lot of quilts — no more counterterrorism.”
She was appointed by a vote of 5 to 1, with Alfieri casting the no vote.
David Mijares, a civil engineer, was appointed to the Downtown Development Authority board, filling a vacancy created when Jan Cummer resigned. He will finish her term, which expires June 30. He was appointed by a vote of 5 to 1, with Alfieri opposed.
The other applicant for the position, Community Bank of Colorado officer Christopher Hilderhof, was encouraged to apply for other vacancies.
Richard McVey, who previously served on the Utilities Advisory Board, was unanimously reappointed to the board as a permanent member. There remain vacancies for one permanent and two alternate board positions.
Claudia Miller and Audra Pflug were appointed to the Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Committee. Miller has worked as a teacher at Summit and Columbine elementary schools, and has ideas on getting children involved in various beautification and conservation projects. Alfieri opposed her appointment.
Pflug, who was appointed unanimously, works at the Teller County jail and lives in Florissant. Some committees and boards require members to be city residents, but Keep Woodland Park Beautiful isn’t one of them, City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq explained.
The Keep Woodland Park Beautiful committee still has six vacancies. The city will continue to advertise until all board, committee and commission vacancies are filled.
Council also approved three other ordinances on initial posting for public hearing on Oct. 21, including:
• A rezone from Residential Suburban to Community Commercial requested by Woodland Park Community Church.
• A request by Stuft Food Emporium for a conditional use permit to use the vacant Denny’s building as a family restaurant. Council also approved the emporium’s new liquor license, just in case it approves the permit. Alfieri said LaBarre needs to recuse herself on this item because her father-in-law owns the building. LaBarre refused because she said she has no financial stake in the case.
• The partial vacation of an alley located in the 600 block of Gunnison Avenue.
Also, Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Keating gave the Woodland Aquatic Center’s second-quarter report and introduced the center’s new aquatics manager, Brady Warner, who will take over presenting the quarterly reports starting with the third quarter report.
The report shows improvement in finances, operating hours and programs. Staffing is still underwater but improving, as well.
“Programming drives staffing,” Keating said.
Warner said he plans to get the pool back to full service and suggested new programs, special events and ways to reach the wider community.
And, Neal announced that the Downtown Development Authority is changing its first-Tuesday meeting hours from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Management Analyst Rob Felts introduced David Ott, the city’s most recent participant in the Veterans Local Government Management Fellow Program. The program provides internships for military personnel who are at the end of their service. The interns are paid by their branch of the military and some of them, including Felts, get jobs with the city.
Ott is moving on to another job but did exceptional work on the city’s fiber program, Felts said. Ott also worked with Planning Director Sally Riley and Utilities Director Kip Wiley.
“I have a lot of appreciation for all that your staff does,” he said.