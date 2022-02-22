Woodland Park City Council confirmed the nomination of Chris Deisler as the city’s new police chief at its Feb. 17 meeting.
He was nominated by City Manager Michael Lawson, the culmination of a nationwide search that started in September after a police department shakeup.
Deisler has 30 years in law enforcement and is currently serving as police chief in Winter Springs, Fla. He joined the meeting over Zoom, introducing himself and speaking about his history with law enforcement that started when he was a 19-year-old rookie in a small Florida town.
“It’s hard to leave,” he said. “But I will continue to bring the love I have for my all folks to Woodland Park. … My energy comes from my love of what I do. That fire burns as strongly as it ever did, and I’m not done. I’m excited to have this opportunity — I’m here for you.”
He plans to move to Woodland Park March 24 and take the reins of the department March 28.
In other business, Councilmember Catherine Nakai led a presentation honoring Jon DeVaux who has served the city as a volunteer for 20 years. He recently resigned from the planning commission after nine years.
DeVaux also served on city council for nine years, worked on two comprehensive plans and the city master plan, helped found the Downtown Development Authority and served on its board.
“Your job is to leave a mark, to make this a better city, to get along,” DeVaux said. “You can do something that you can be remembered by — something you can hang your hat on.”
Additionally, Bonnie Mamey of Mission Critical Partners gave council its first glimpse at a 911 dispatch-consolidation study.
She said emergency dispatchers used to receive calls over landlines, but now calls come in over many devices, including smartwatches. Dispatchers are now telecommunicators, she said.
Teller County, Woodland Park and Cripple Creek each have dispatch facilities, often with only one dispatcher on duty.
“This is dangerous when multiple calls come in,” Mamey said. “With consolidation, we could have four dispatchers available during the day and three at night.”
She added that consolidation would cut emergency response time, provide more opportunities for staff advancement and might cut turnover.
The consolidation study is taking place in phases. The first two are finished. Mamey said the third phase would be a deeper dive into local conditions and needs.
“This sounds like a decision to be made, not just a presentation — I feel blindsided,” Councilmember Rusty Neal said. “Our mayor isn’t here; we just confirmed a new police chief … and we didn’t have a prebrief.”
Mamey responded, “This was just a presentation to bring you up to speed. You can go back and digest this, talk about it, ask questions. … It’s important that you take your time.”
“If consolidation suits your needs, we’ll help you,” Carl Simpson, chief executive officer of El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority, said. “If it doesn’t, we’ll still support you. Nothing changes if nothing changes.”
Woodland Park Police Department Interim Deputy Chief Rodney Gehrett took part in the El Paso County/Fountain dispatch consolidation. He said he isn’t anti-consolidation, but cautioned council members to make sure they have all the information they need.
“It’s a big decision and once it’s made, there is little chance of going back,” he said. “You could be giving up a lot of control.”
“We’re not looking at that kind of consolidation,” Mamey said. “You would have your own people on the board to maintain control at the field level.”
Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District Chief Tyler Lambert said he is in favor of looking at phase three. “We want safety for our emergency responders, a dispatch center, and faster 911 responses,” he said. “If consolidation can get these things done, we’re all for it.”
Mayor Pro Tem Kellie Case suggested that council revisit the question at the March 17 meeting. The rest of council agreed.
Mike Nakai asked council to approve in-kind support and $2,300 in funding for Wildfire Preparedness Day on May 7 at the Northeast Teller County Fire Department and under Woodland Park Police Department direction.
Councilmembers Stephanie Alfieri and Robert Zuluaga said they would not commit taxpayer funds .
“I’m all in favor of in-kind support, but I will be stingy with taxpayer money,” Alfieri said. “That is always my stance, and I will stick to it.”
“If this $2,300 can save a single house, a single life, then it’s worth spending,” Councilmember Rusty Neal said.
Case said, “This isn’t another nonprofit organization asking for money. This is an educational opportunity to help Woodland Park citizens. During the Hayman Fire, Woodland Park was just one weather event away from evacuation. Preparing our citizens for another fire is a perfect use of taxpayer funds.”
With Catherine Nakai recusing herself and Mayor Hilary LaBarre absent, the request ended in a tie vote and was automatically tabled to the next council meeting. Zuluaga said the request’s place in the agenda under presentations was procedurally incorrect.
City Attorney Nina Williams said even if the vote was incorrect, it only takes two council members to request that it be added to the next meeting agenda.
In her ongoing search of city codes, Councilmember Nakai found one she said needs to be removed — a code that makes it unlawful to display a deadly weapon in an establishment that serves alcohol.
“Former Police Chief Miles DeYoung said he didn’t enforce it and didn’t have time to change it,” she said. “The new chief said he doesn’t like the law but would enforce it if it’s on the books.”
Lawson and Williams said they could have an ordinance to remove the code ready for initial posting by the March 3 meeting.