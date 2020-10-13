In an Oct. 7 candidate forum, Stephanie Alfieri, Don Dezellem and Catherine Nakai addressed issues such as zoning, the Downtown Development Authority, a reliever traffic route and the pandemic. Woodland Park residents will choose one of these three candidates to fill a vacancy on the City Council on the Nov. 3 Election Ballot.
Sponsored by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce and moderated by former mayor pro tem Carrol Harvey, the forum was held in-person at City Council Chambers as well as online on Zoom.
Before beginning with her questions, moderator Harvey emphasized the contributions each candidate has made to the city via volunteering, and total their cumulative years of residence that exceeds 60 years.
As well, she cautioned each to consider the critical nature of independent thought. “Since April of this year nearly every vote of consequence considered by the sitting council has ended in a deadlock,” Harvey said.
The forum is available to view via a YouTube video on the chamber website, woodlandparkchamber.com.
Here are some of the questions and the candidates’ answers:
Q. Would you debt finance the proposed Highway 24 reliever route project as soon as possible or wait 15-20 years to accumulate enough cash to pay the city’s share?
Alfieri: “As far as taking on the debt now or in 20 years, really we’re at the mercy of CDOT. It’s going to happen so I want to prepare the city to be in the best financial position possible.”
Dezellem: “It’s going to happen eventually. It’s at least 20 years out before CDOT can come up with the funding for their end of it. I agree with Stephanie that the city needs to be in the proper financial position when that opportunity comes to be able to provide our part of the funding for it.”
Nakai: “I think our job is to communicate with CDOT to try to mitigate the traffic review. I think we need to creatively solve the financial issues and go from there.”
Q. Are you in favor of ignoring the majority vote to overturn the 1.09% sales tax to supplement the RE-2 School District budget, a tax approved by a 60% yes vote? The vote retires one of two property tax mill levies for city residents.
Alfieri: “The citizens made it clear. However, with a sunset or possible renewal, the citizens can reaffirm their support for the tax.”
Dezellem: “I’m in favor of keeping it. By not being a mill levy against property taxes that tax is being paid for by citizens who come from out of town.”
Nakai: “The people voted for it so I am not in favor of overturning it.”
Q. What do you think the city has done well about weathering the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and what do we need to do to prepare for a similar disaster?
Alfieri: “I think the city has done a fantastic job of communicating — they’ve utilized every platform they possibly can, with social media, the website. As far as what we can do better, I think that’s a question to ask the staff as well as the citizens because they’re the ones who are going to work out what got lost in the process and what we’d like to see done differently.”
Dezellem: “I feel the city has done a fairly good job in communicating what’s going on with COVID. There have been regular updates on their Facebook page, NextDoor. But the city was pretty much secondary to the county because a lot of determinations on how things were being conducted came down the from the state to the county level.”
Nakai: “I think we’ve done the best we could. With the pandemic we don’t know what the next one is going to do and how it’s going to affect us. It could be completely different.”
Q. What is your opinion on how the Downtown Develpment Authority is managing the development of Woodland Station, and what would you do?
Alfieri: “Keep in mind, the DDA was created because the government cannot incentivize private developers through government programs. So talking about council, it’s one of things that is out of our control; that’s why we have a DDA. Catherine, you just mentioned replacing some of the the board — we just had three three board positions that were up and no one applied for them. City council so far has failed to go ahead and get new members.”
Dezellem: “The DDA has had several developers who have looked at (Woodland Station), wanted to develop the land but things have fallen apart. Currently, I believe there are personalities presenting projects for it but if that falls apart, I’d like to see the city take that property back and sell it.”
Nakai: “I don’t think the DDA has done a great service as a whole over the past 20 years. They’ve done some great projects, such as Natural Grocers, Tractor Supply, the Dinosaur Resource Center, but they’re not a marketing business. They should think about paying down their debt to the bank and quit wasting our money. I think we need to look at replacing the board and get more community support and not just from those in the district.”
Editor’s note: The following question was presented to Alfieri alone. I felt it important to include as Alfieri did not provide a timely answer for it for an Oct. 7 Q-and-A in The Courier.
Q: In May of this year, the Woodland Park Main Street Board voted unanimously to remove or accept the resignation of three Main Street board members, yourself included. The basis for this action was ethical misconduct and violation of the states open record law. Do you feel it is important that our community elect a city council member who is ethical and follows the rule of law?
Alfieri: I’m not sure what you’re referring to as far as open records law; the meeting in question was open to the public with a Zoom link. The whole topic that that was surrounded by, I stand by 100%. I don’t just sit here and say I support businesses, I do it. As far as the way that has been twisted through the Woodland Park rumor mill, I invite anyone to reach out to me and I’m happy to send you all of the recordings for those meetings. I have nothing to hide and welcome you to review those recordings. I conducted myself in a professional and appropriate manner. I will always stand up and support businesses and business-friendly practices. Unfortunately, that was not welcomed and that was the result.
Harvey, the moderator, responded: “What I do have from viewing the video and recordings — when the specific issue was brought up to a vote, the board chair advised that it was against the bylaws. But you persisted in asking for a vote to be taken on an issue that was not on the agenda, and that is what in fact is a violation of the open meeting laws.”
Alfieri: “Yes, I was part of that conversation. We had an agenda set at the previous meeting.”
Harvey: “But it did not include that issue.”
Alfieri: “Yes, it did. Again, I’m happy to provide the recordings to anyone who would like to review these themselves and not through the lens of the twisted facts that tend to get around town.”
Editor’s note: The Courier has found that Woodland Park Main Street documentation, minutes and Zoom recordings do not support Alfieri’s claim that vendor fee question was an agenda item.
Find the Sept. 23 Courier article “Catherine Nakai announces candidacy for Woodland Park City Council” at bit.ly/2GJA5Mu, and the Oct. 7 Courier article “Q-and-A with Stephanie Alfieri, one of three candidates for Woodland Park council” at bit.ly/2GAO5bt. Don Dezellem did not respond in a timely manner to a request for an interview.