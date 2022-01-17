WOODLAND PARK • City Council this month approved on initial posting six ordinances submitting ballot questions to the municipal election ballot to amend the city charter.
All six ordinances will be heard at a Jan. 20 public hearing. These ordinances represent the work of the Charter Review Committee.
The first ordinance would specify that elected and appointed officials may be removed from office for misconduct, which is defined as “willful violation of a provision of the city charter.” No council member would be removed without a public hearing and two-thirds of council would have to approve the removal. Council voted to approve 4-2, with council members Robert Zuluaga and Stephanie Alfieri voting no at the Jan. 6 regular council meeting.
The second ordinance, which was approved unanimously, would remove all gender-specific references from the charter. This amendment would change “Councilmen” to “Council members.” Other officials would be referred to by their position, for example “Mayor,” “Mayor Pro Tem,” “City Manager” and “City Clerk,” instead of “he” and “him” or “she” and “her.”
The third ordinance, which would allow the city manager to sign contracts with dollar amounts below an amount specified by a council resolution, was also approved unanimously.
The fourth ordinance would require to city’s oaths of office to include an affirmation that officers will tell the truth during the performance of their duties. Zuluaga and Alfieri voted no.
Zuluaga and Alfieri also voted against approval of ordinance No. 5, which would create detailed and comprehensive definitions of what constitutes a conflict of interest.
The final ballot question, which would clarify options for city council in filling a vacancy on city council, was approved unanimously.
Council also approved an ordinance on initial posting that would amend Title 18 of the municipal code to align it with newly passed state law that allows the state licensing agency to regulate child-care facilities in homes.
Woodland Park is a home-rule city and there are questions about the state’s authority to enforce its laws on home rule governments. City Attorney Geoff Wilson said this question hasn’t been answered by the courts, and that a city with deeper pockets than Woodland Park will probably seek that answer, eventually.
City code only allows daycare businesses in residential zones, while the state allows them in any zone. If the city tries to enforce its codes without amendment, businesses could sue and “you’ll be hiring attorneys,” Wilson said.
The ordinance was approved by a vote of 5-1, with Zuluaga voting no “on principle.” It will move on to the Jan. 20 public hearing.
In other business, the council approved a $107,000 contract with JDS Hydro for engineering, design and oversight of a Disinfection Outreach Verification Project. Utilities Director Kip Wiley said he has been arguing with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for years over the necessity of installing the system.
It has come to the point that CDPHE could issue a letter of violation that will give the city one year to comply, which would not be enough time to complete a project that will likely cost about $800,000, Wiley said.
“We think our system will be able to comply with state requirements, but we can’t prove it,” he said. “We’re hoping that with approval of this contract, the state won’t send that letter.”
American Rescue Plan Act Funds will be used to fund the contract.
Additionally, the council reappointed attorney Lee Brown and architect Ken Hartsfield, and appointed electrical engineer Kenneth Kennedy to the Woodland Park Planning Commission for full terms expiring Jan. 1, 2025. Another applicant, DeAnn Betterman, was not appointed. Two terms that expire on Jan. 1, 2024, remain open.
Three applicants for the Historical Preservation Committee were not in attendance, and their appointments were postponed to a meeting they can attend.
Council voted to reimburse Claudia Miller $200 toward money she spent on a wildlife ambassador program for local students as part of a Keep Woodland Park Beautiful education program. A previous council approved a $500 reimbursement as part of the 2021 budget, but several current council members said it was inappropriate to use city funds for programs with little benefit to taxpayers.
Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre argued that children are constituents, too, and that the program benefitted many taxpayers.
Also, council members Rusty Neal and Catherine Nakai recently asked that an item appointing LaBarre as the city’s official mayor be added to the Jan. 6 agenda now that the next election is fewer than 90 days away.
Their request wasn’t acted upon and, after Zuluaga objected that the question wasn’t posted and Alfieri called it divisive, Neal requested that it be added to the next agenda.
