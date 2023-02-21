Reservoirs were among the topics discussed by Woodland Park City Council last week.

At the Feb. 16 meeting, the councilmembers considered Ordinance No. 1440 on initial posting for the purchase of a single water share. The ordinance involves the Twin Lakes Reservoir water purchase for 2023, while the authorization for the contract on that share was presented separately as Resolution No. 899.

In his presentation, Deputy City Manager and Director of Operations Kip Wiley explained that the ordinance is for one share in the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company, the city’s most valuable water. It’s fully consumable water that makes it legal for the city to pump its local sources, he said. The share is considered real property and is “extremely vital” to the city’s water customers, per the staff report.

“This share purchase does not expand our available water. However, it ensures our water security for future years,” the report states.

Wiley explained that over the years, shares produce less water. As a result, the city requires more shares to produce more water over time.

According to the resolution, “The payment for the purchase of said water shares in the amount of $60,000, plus a contingency of $1,000, shall be made from the Water Enterprise Fund.”

The city did not use a broker for the purchase, thereby saving some money.

Councilmember Robert Zuluaga pointed out that the cost of water shares has increased substantially.

Wiley agreed, saying the price has gone up approximately $15,000 since the last purchase. The shareholder is one the city has worked with before, he noted, adding that there have been other shares the city has missed out on because it’s not in the market to drive the price higher.

“The relationships that we’ve developed with folks to where if they’re going to sell these, we can offer a fair price, so they don’t shop us around. Because that’s what’s happening now,” said Wiley.

A motion was made to approve Ordinance No. 1440 and passed unanimously, as did a motion for Resolution No. 899 authorizing the purchase of water shares from certain sellers.