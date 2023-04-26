After a debate that unfolded over two City Council meetings, Verizon has received the green light for a 60-foot cell phone tower in Woodland Park.

The Woodland Park City Council on April 20 approved Ordinance No. 1444 granting Verizon a special use permit with a site plan review to build a concealed-antenna facility at the Aquatic Center on a tract of land owned by the school district.

The tower will improve connectivity in the city, but some council members want to know at what cost. The controversy surrounds the location of the proposed tower, which will be situated near two Woodland Park schools — Gateway Elementary and the high school.

Councilmember Robert Zuluaga at the April 6 meeting took on Verizon. Chief among his questions and concerns surround the potential health effects of RF waves from the 4G/5G tower on the city’s children, offering research to his colleagues to examine.

However, council was not permitted to review that information, nor was it included on the written record amid the quasi-judicial nature of the Verizon item.

Things took a turn at the April 20 meeting, when Zuluaga shared details from a letter he had since received from city attorneys. The letter, he said, chastised him for his conduct during the earlier meeting, accusing him of unlawful behavior, bias and violating his legal responsibilities.

Zuluaga sought to set the record straight.

“Where is the unlawful or unconstitutional behavior that is the cause of such uproar amongst those who get paid the big bucks vs. those of us who are volunteer elected officials,” Zuluaga asked.

Zuluaga, in an attempt to give his colleagues and Verizon a chance to adjudicate the matter without further delay, recused himself from the discussion “in good faith to diffuse any legal tension surrounding this application.”

Verizon’s attorney at the April 20 meeting in response to questions from Councilmember Rusty Neal explained that the company must comply with the Federal Communications Commission’s regulations. Otherwise, it doesn’t get the licenses for its frequencies and facilities to operate.

The FCC’s guidelines for operating a wireless network are based on the recommendations of multiple federal agencies, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements.

A motion was made to approve Ordinance No. 1444 to grant Verizon a special use permit for the tower. It was seconded and passed by a vote of four to one.