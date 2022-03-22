WOODLAND PARK • Water and wastewater plant investment fees are increasing by 5% starting April 1 after approval by City Council at the March 17 meeting.
Utilities Director Kip Wiley explained the increase is necessary because costs keep rising and he must ensure there will be enough money in the water and wastewater enterprise funds to pay for future system improvements, including plant upgrades and the proposed reservoir.
“The question is who is paying for improvements — the customers or the developers?” Wiley asked. “The answer is both. Existing customers pay for 60 percent of future projects and developers pay 40 percent.”
He added that increasing taps fees regularly to reflect cost increases keeps customer rates from experiencing large increases.
Councilmember Stephanie Alfieri, who is not running for re-election, said she doesn’t want her last official vote on council to increase tap fees, so she voted no. This meeting is Alfieri’s last, unless City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq is unable to certify the election results before the April 7 meeting. This would likely only happen if a particular race were too close to call or if a close race triggers an automatic recount, Leclercq said.
Before the vote, Vicki Alexander, speaking on Zoom, asked Wiley to review the current plumbing code. The tiered-tap-fee fixture numbers are based on the 1997 plumbing code instead of the current codes. Wiley said he would add that to his list of things to do before the next water/wastewater fee-increase cycle.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to repeal a city code that made it illegal for an individual to bring a firearm into an establishment that sells alcohol. This repeal was proposed by Councilmember Catherine Nakai, who said the former police chief didn’t enforce the code, but the new police chief would if it were still on the books.
Nakai said she trusts citizens to be responsible when they carry firearms. “This isn’t the Wild West anymore,” she said.
Councilmember Robert Zuluaga said any intoxicated person who wants to shoot up a bar (or restaurant) might be surprised by how many other people are also carrying firearms and would be prepared to stop them.
With this repeal, local law enforcement agencies would revert to state law, which prohibits carrying a firearm while intoxicated. Municipal Court Judge Elizabeth McClintock said this means is that if a person is carrying a firearm, they won’t be allowed to drink in a bar or restaurant at all.
“If you are impaired to the least extent, you can be arrested,” she said.
McClintock also spoke to another ordinance that would set the procedures for courts to collect outstanding fees, fines and judgments. These used to be collected by the Department of Motor Vehicles, but the state legislature removed that provision.
“Every court in the state is dealing with this issue,” she said. “We do everything we can to make it easy for people to pay their fees and fines. We have to lowest court fees in the state but when people are seriously in arears, without this (ordinance) we have no debt-collection authority.”
Council approved the ordinance unanimously.
The Board of Adjustment has tried several times over the last few months to gain council approval to update its policies and procedures. This time was the charm. Council voted four to two to approve the update, with Alfieri and Zuluaga voting no.
The two said they had an issue with the possibility that someone who presents an appeal to the board might not have enough time to present the case. Board of Adjustment Chair Lou Ramon said the 20-minute limit is a minimum. The chair can increase the presentation time as needed, but the limit gives the chair the ability to control the meeting.
“This is the first revision to our policies and procedures in 20 years,” he said.
Additionally, Council approved on initial posting an ordinance to amend the 2022 budget expenditure and revenue appropriations and set the public hearing for April 7. Finance Director/Treasurer Aaron Vassalotti said these expenditures were previously approved by council, but hadn’t been carried over into the new year.
The appropriations include $100,000 for targeted employee-wage increases, $5,000 for asbestos mitigation at the Midland Station pavilion, using a $5,000 grant from Newmont Corp., and $40,000 for phase 1 of the city’s broadband deployment plan, using American Rescue Plan funding.
Mayor Pro Tem Kellie Case, who was ill and attended the meeting over Zoom, said family members of former Mayor Neil Levy presented their plan for the Meadow Wood Sports Complex baseball-diamond dedication to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The diamond is being dedicated to Levy’s memory as a longtime Woodland Park High School baseball coach.
Leclercq said mail-in ballots started going out on March 14. Anyone who doesn’t receive their ballot by the end of the week of March 21 should call her office, she said.
“I have new ballot-tracking software,” she said. “It will tell me which post office your ballot is waiting in.”