It might be a surprise to many but there are still a few larger tracts of developable land in Woodland Park. One of these is a 35-acre tract on the hilltop north of Kings Crown Road.
At Thursday’s Woodland Park City Council meeting, property owner William F. Brown Jr. requested a preliminary plat to develop 24 homes on a little more than 24 acres with another 12 acres that are too steep to develop set aside as open space.
Whether that open space is public or private is still to be determined. Several councilmembers encouraged Brown to make it public.
The development, Haven at Paradise, will have two cul-de-sacs, Red Haven Point and Blue Haven Place. The developer will install a water loop between the two cul-de-sacs and a booster pump to increase water flow for fire protection.
Engineer Mike Bramlett is getting help from the Colorado State Forest Service on wildfire mitigation. He said he will be trimming trees to control ladder fuels and thinning clumps of mountain mahogany and Gambel’s oak on this largely open tract.
With council’s approval, Brown plans to begin construction with the installation of roads and other infrastructure by June and could also begin construction of the first 12 homes this year.
A preliminary plat is good for two years and can be renewed.
Council also approved a zone change for the old Teller County office building on Manor Court. The commercial building was a nonconforming use in a multifamily suburban zone. The small section of the zone where the building and its parking lots sit were rezoned community commercial.
The new owners, Todd and Nancy Shaw, don’t plan to make substantial changes to the parking lot and building except for the addition of a loading dock and upgrading the building facade and interior.
Their business, ReOx, is currently located in Tamarac and has been a part of Woodland Park for 10 years. They plan to move the medical equipment repair service into the new building as soon as possible. They have 13 employees and plan to hire one more after the move.
Carl Andersen, who owns a nearby business said he is happy to have someone move into that building and cited a problem with vandals since the building has been vacant.
During presentations, council heard from Teen Center Program Supervisor Chris Minard about the center’s Spring Break Programs and plans for summer.
Keep Woodland Park Beautiful won the Keep America Beautiful President’s Circle Recognition Award for standards of excellence achieved in 2018.
City Manager Darrin Tangeman and Community Engagement Manager Karen Casey presented diplomas to 22 Citizens Academy graduates. The Citizens Academy is a seven-week program that covers various aspects of running the city and includes everything from city government to wastewater. Sign-up for next year’s academy starts Dec. 6.
Shane Cornell introduced plans for the LO2 Music Festival on June 1 at the Midland Pavilion and Ute Pass Cultural Center. He plans to bring ’60s, ’70s and ’80s cover bands. The headliner will be Eagles cover band The Long Run.
Proceeds will be donated to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Pikes Peak Region for use in Teller County. More information is available at lo2fest.com.
During public comment on items not on the agenda Scott Jones, who lives behind and below the new Microtel, said he has a problem with a barrier between the hotel and the properties below.
He said the developer, Mark Rabeau, who also owns the Country Lodge, has been willing to work with the neighbors on a variety of issues but, so far, he hasn’t agreed to fill in two large gaps in the barrier.
Planning Director Sally Riley and Mayor Neil Levy said they would try to talk to Rabeau. Jones suggested that if Rabeau doesn’t want to fill in the gaps with more fencing, perhaps he would be amenable to installing gates that would still allow access to areas on the other side of the barrier.
Main Street and the city will present the Business & Economic Market Analysis Report from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday in the Council Chambers. The meeting, which will explore a more vibrant downtown business district, will also be streamed on the city YouTube Channel.