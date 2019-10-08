The Woodland Park City Council on Oct. 3 approved a nine-month temporary moratorium on accepting applications for detached, single-family housing projects in Multi-Family Suburban and Urban zones.
The moratorium stems from controversy surrounding the Village at Tamarac small-home development, which was approved as a permitted use in a Multi-Family Urban zone as allowed by the city’s zoning code.
Councilwoman Hilary LaBarre, daughter-in-law of Village at Tamarac LLC Managing Member Pete LaBarre, recused herself from the moratorium discussion and vote. The ordinance passed by a 5-0 vote.
The Village of Tamarac’s approval was unsuccessfully appealed by several parties to the Woodland Park Board of Adjustment. Frances Marie Sinel, who heads one of the opposition groups, submitted motions for appeal to city council last month. City Attorney Jason Meyers said the motions were filed to the wrong body as city council has no jurisdiction over the board of adjustment decisions.
Additionally, Pete LaBarre is appealing one condition of the city planning department’s approval of Village at Tamarac. This appeal was tabled while he works with the city and the Colorado Department of Transportation on finding a solution.
Until all appeals are completed, LaBarre’s project is on hold.
In other business, Andy Vick, executive director of Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, talked about October as National Arts and Humanities Month and asked the Levy to read a proclamation to that effect. Vick said Arts Month encourages families to experience at least one cultural event during the October. He pointed out that there are more than 300 cultural events from which to choose this month.
Craig Harms, director of the Woodland Wind Symphony, spoke about upcoming events including a Ragtime concert on Oct. 20 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.
Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce President Deb Miller presented the annual visitors center report, showing, among other things, how much the lodging and sales taxes revenues have increased since the chamber took over the contract to run the center in 2006.
The contract costs the city $35,000 per year but lodging tax revenues have increased from $75,000 in 2006 to $172,000 in the past four quarters. Over the same period, sales tax revenues have increased from $2.7 million to $6 million.
Miller said the chamber spends about $3,000 more per year than its contract covers. Much of its spending is on marketing, tours for local businesses, technology and customer service.
Council appointed committee replacements for Carrol Harvey, who recently resigned from council. Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr will take over as Charter Review Committee chair and Councilman Noel Sawyer will take Carr’s place as committee liaison. Sawyer also volunteered as council liaison to the Historical Preservation Committee. Councilwoman Hilary LaBarre will represent Woodland Park on the Colorado Municipal League Policy Committee.
The next council meeting will be on Oct. 17.