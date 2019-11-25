Carrol Harvey, who recently resigned from the Woodland Park City Council and was replaced by Darwin Naccarato on Nov. 6, was recognized for 42 years of service to her country and to Woodland Park at the Nov. 21 Council meeting.
Harvey moved to Woodland Park with her last military posting in 2005. She immediately jumped into the community, serving on various committees and boards, including the planning commission and, finally, city council.
“I don’t know anyone who can measure up to what Carrol has done for this community,” said Mayor Neil Levy.
Harvey was the council mayor pro tem when Levy became mayor. “She held my hand,” he said. “She was just always there when I needed her. ... She made us all a little better.”
City Manager Darrin Tangeman commended her for keeping him on his toes. “She didn’t rubber stamp,” he said.
Harvey, in turn, came bearing good words and gifts: children’s books she said epitomized each councilmember’s character:
• “Peter Pan” for Noel Sawyer’s “perpetual optimism.”
• “Grumpy Cat” for Paul Saunier whose grumpy exterior hides a sweet and kind nature, Harvey said.
• “I’m a Unicorn” for Hilary LaBarre who, Harvey said, is unique and always does her homework.
• “The Little Red Hen” for Kellie Case for her powers of persuasion.
• “Sam I Am” for Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr for his powers of persuasion.
• “The Jolly Barnyard” for Levy whose role as a leader requires him to know and understand the needs of the community.
Naccarato received Harvey’s pocket U.S. Constitution and the city charter.
Harvey said a council member must serve the entire community but explained that she couldn’t remain on the council once she felt that the good of the city was being replaced by the good of the few. She added that she’ll still be an advocate for fair pay.
In other business, council voted to keep the mill levy static. It stands at 16.249 mills and has remained the same since the 1990s. Only Carr and Saunier voted nay.
Tangeman presented a slideshow highlighting ups and occasional downs of local taxes and the city’s financial challenges for the next few years.
One of those challenges, he said, is city debt. The city pays about $977,000 each year on its long-term debt, much of which is bonds and Certificates of Participation that won’t be paid off for another 14-15 years. They can be refunded early, which would save on interest, but not until 2025.
This debt affects the city’s Debt Service Coverage Ratio, a type of municipal credit rating. Currently, that ratio, 1.16, is near the bottom of what creditors look at when determining such things as interest rates.
Tangeman suggested that the city start a debt-service-savings account so that it will be ready when 2025 rolls around. It might be possible to decrease the mill levy once that debt is substantially decreased, he said.
Other city financial challenges include increasing the unassigned fund balance, the rising costs of infrastructure repair and maintenance and the loss of property taxes when properties convert from commercial to nonprofit.
Case said people shouldn’t look at budget line items in isolation. For example, the city planning budget is up by $100,000 in 2020 but that reflects the cost of the 10-year comprehensive plan update and half of that money is coming from grants rather than the city’s coffers, she said.
LaBarre said, “I am all for limited government but I represent almost 9,000 city residents, not just one,” she said. “The majority of those people put us here (in debt) by their votes. They weren’t too worried about the mill levy when they voted on the Aquatic Center.”
When it came time to approve the 2020 budget on first reading, councilmembers asked Tangeman to add a debt-service-savings account. The public hearing on the budget will be Dec. 5 and the draft can be changed at any time up to its approval.
Also, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung thanked everyone involved in bringing justice to Kelsey Berreth with the conviction and sentencing of Patrick Frazee for her murder.