After months of work sessions, the Woodland Park City Council made short work of approving the 2020 budget at its Dec. 5 meeting. The budget ordinance passed by a vote of 4-2, with Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr and Councilman Paul Saunier casting no votes and Councilman Noel Sawyer absent.
Carr said he was struggling with the size of the city’s Park and Recreation budget, “$660,000 is not what we signed up for,” he said, referring to the cost of subsidizing the aquatic and cultural centers.
City Manager Darrin Tangeman said the most recent monthly report shows a significant revenue improvement for both centers.
Council also approved supplemental appropriations for the 2019 budget and a conditional use permit for Victory Life Church to transform the former Brazenhead Restaurant building, 720 W. U.S. 24, into church offices and a sanctuary.
The meeting followed a short work session where council looked at setting up a capital debt service reserve to be ready for the first opportunity to reduce debt from bonds and certificates of participation in 2025. They agreed to set aside a minimum of $100,000 each year in an account that will also earn about 2% interest.
With council’s consensus, Tangeman said he will have a draft ordinance ready for the Jan. 2 meeting. If the draft meets council’s approval at that time, an ordinance will be introduced on initial posting at the Jan 16 meeting.
The reserve could be set up by resolution but council members felt that making it an ordinance might keep future councils from using the savings for reasons other than debt reduction.
City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq invited prospective candidates for office in the April 7 municipal election to an information meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 in Council Chambers. Candidates must be at least 21, a U.S. citizen for at least seven years and a city resident for at least one year before or on election day.
Other important dates include Jan. 7, the first day for prospective candidates to draw petitions and Jan. 27, the last day to turn in petitions. In order for their names to be placed on the municipal ballot, prospective candidates must gather 25 valid signatures, meaning the signee is a city resident who is registered to vote in local elections.