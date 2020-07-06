Woodland Park City Council voted unanimously July 2 to approve the agreement on the distribution of Teller County’s share of $2.1 million in U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. Woodland Park will receive $674,515 in reimbursements for costs related to COVID-19.
Teller County, Cripple Creek and Victor created a cooperation agreement for the use of funds to make each entity whole, enlarge a stockpile of Personal Protection Equipment and other supplies for first responders and for economic recovery support within the CARES Act guidelines.
The agreement states: “Subject to Section 3 below for Reallocation of Unused Funds, Woodland Park decided to independently manage its Eligible Expenses and Economic Support Programs for the City of Woodland Park so it will not participate in the cooperation agreement described in this Section 2.”
Council has tentatively set a work session on July 9 to determine how any unused funding will be used. Money not spent on eligible expenses by Dec. 30 will revert to the state.
Also, the City of Woodland Park has a new recognition coin that can also be used as a challenge coin in the military tradition. The coin was designed by city employee Grace Johnson, who received the first coin.
The Teller County Office of Emergency Management also has a challenge coin featuring a stylized “angry” coronavirus.
Emergency Manager Don Angell said the pandemic will unfortunately continue. “We are prepared,” he said. “We will continue to make sure we buy PPE and support programs.”
Community Engagement Manager Karen Casey introduced the city’s new website, which is set go live online July 7-9 with the migration of the current website and security to the new site.
The website was reorganized to make it more user friendly when it comes to paying bills, finding employment, receiving notifications, finding current meeting agendas, searching previous agendas and checking calendars.
In other business, Council approved on first reading an amendment to the city code setting how names will appear on municipal ballots and set the public hearing for July 16.
The Council also attempted again to fill vacancies on the Downtown Development Authority Board after temporarily suspending a resolution that automatically tables tie votes an to the next meeting.
“You can suspend the rule so that appointments are not kicked down the road indefinitely,” said City Attorney Jason Meyers. State statute requires city councils to fill authority board vacancies within 30 days, Meyers said.
“If there is a tie vote, what’s next? How can we resolve this?” Councilman Robert Zuluaga asked. He also inquired as to why the DDA board was increased from seven members to nine.
Put to a vote on prospective candidates, Council members Kellie Case and Rusty Neal and Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre voted against on all three candidates for the DDA posts: incumbents Elijah Murphy and Jerry Good; and new applicant Marty McKenna.
Neal asked what happens if no appointments are made within 30 days and Meyers said there is nothing in the statute that can force a council to make appointments.
Case suggested that the council amend a 2009 ordinance to match the statutory requirement of five to 11 board members.
Meyers said council should pick a specific number so that “we know when there is a vacancy.” With that, LaBarre suggested setting the number at five.
Meyers will draft an ordinance leaving the number empty until council can revisit the vote at a future meeting.
“We’re wasting an inordinate amount of time on this and it’s not fair,” Councilman Jim Pfaff said. “We need to remove this albatross from around our necks. … The DDA needs to figure out what to do with the land and this puts them in a bad place. I’m expressing my frustration and concern that these people get the work done. We are hampering the DDA board and delaying the work longer.”
Zuluaga, who serves as the council liaison to the board, took exception to the term “albatross” and Pfaff clarified that he wasn’t referring to the DDA but to the process.
Mayor Val Carr suggested that board members continue in their expired positions until appointments are made. Meyers said that would work but they wouldn’t be able to extend their terms by a full four years.
Council also voted to fill two positions on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. From three candidates — Jan Wilson, Terry Baldwin and Susan Janicki — council chose Baldwin and Janicki.