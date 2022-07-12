WOODLAND PARK • After much discussion, Woodland Park City Council approved the first phase of raises for city employees at its July 7 regular meeting.
Mayor Pro Tem Kellie Case managed the meeting in Mayor Hilary LaBarre’s absence.
The wage increase was part of a supplemental budget appropriation that also included funds for a multi-agency emergency response team, new radios for the police department and the hiring of a grant administrator.
Councilman Rusty Neal was against the across-the-board 5% cost of living wage increases. He said the wage survey was skewed by using wage data from Colorado Springs, Denver, Aurora and Lakewood.
“That was an inappropriate comparison, if true,” he said.
City Human Resources Generalist Amy Jacob said that wasn’t the case. The survey compared Woodland Park wages with wages across Southern Colorado.
“It included smaller municipalities — that’s our competition,” Jacob said.
“And where we lose (employees) to,” Case added.
The Consumer Price Index that shows inflation is taken from the Denver area.
“The standard CPI doesn’t allow us to pick and choose,” Jacob said. “We didn’t use that data for the survey — only Southern Colorado, and we’re not trying to compete with Colorado Springs.”
Neal was not swayed. “My opinion is that the data is skewed,” he said, adding, “If the problem you’re trying to solve is retention, salary alone isn’t ‘sticky,’ it doesn’t keep people at their place of employment.”
After further discussion on the accuracy of some of his statements, Neal said he didn’t run for office to be liked, but to do the job he was asked to do. “We need to send the message that poor performance will not be rewarded,” he said.
Case and Councilman Robert Zuluaga advocated for approving the entire appropriation, including the Phase 1 wage increase. “The rest of the increases will be part of the budget process,” Case said.
Neal made a motion to cut the salary increase out and approve the rest of the appropriations. Jacob said it would take time to create a merit and performance-based salary increase program and employee wages will fall further behind.
Case said the city had a performance-based program, but it didn’t work. “Bias is inherent in performance-review systems,” she said.
Jacob said performance reviews are subjective and that, instead, the city is working on training programs that will increase employee skills to help employees become more invested in the city.
Councilwoman Catherine Nakai said this compensation plan was created to bring employee wages up to the regional median. “We can look at merit and performance-based systems later,” she said.
Both Utilities Director Kip Wiley and Police Chief Chris Deisler said employees in their departments need these raises to help them deal with high inflation.
Neal said these comments changed his mind. “Though, I hope you’ve heard my message,” he said.
He withdrew his motion and made a new motion to approve the entire supplemental appropriation.
It was approved unanimously.
Neal also said he wasn’t happy with a plan to place a 90-day moratorium on issuing business licenses for short-term rentals in residential zones, which he said is unnecessary.
Short-term rentals are only allowed in commercial zones.
The moratorium was presented by Councilmen Davis Ott and Frank Connors, who both said the city is approving illegal business licenses and a moratorium would give the city legal cover for an abrupt stop and time to work with the planning commission to develop new codes addressing these rentals.
The ordinance was approved by a vote of 4-2, with Neal and Zuluaga opposed.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Chair Jeff Webb presented amended bylaws. Council approved adding a board secretary, but sent the rest of the bylaws back for a legal review.
In other business, the council unanimously approved a new hotel restaurant liquor license for the Mountainara Cucina Italiana restaurant at 727 Gold Hill Place South.
Restaurant owner Roberto Calcagno has a five-year lease on the old Southern Lily Restaurant and has opened Italian restaurants in Italy and England.
He plans to offer regional Italian cuisine, using as many local ingredients as he can, and Italian wines.
There will also be vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free alternatives. He plans to open in mid-August.
A request for a conditional use permit to construct six duplexes at 920 Spruce Haven was approved with conditions, including making sure the neighbors see the drainage plan once it is approved by the city engineer.
Council reappointed David Mijares to the Downtown Development Authority board.
Mijares said he will recuse himself from discussions on developments he is working on, adding that there are plenty of other things he can focus his time and energy on.
“I’m working on seven or eight developments,” he said. “It’s a small town, everyone knows each other.”
For a 12th year, council approved camping permits for the Rock, Gem & Jewelry Show, to be held Aug. 15-22.