WOODLAND PARK • City Council took up a trio of ordinances at the Feb. 2 meeting. Among them was the consideration of Ordinance No. 1436 amending Chapter 18.31 of the Woodland Park Municipal Code. It involves the expansion of the Woodland Station Overlay District geographic boundary, located south of West Midland Avenue and South Pine Street, by approximately 2.70 acres, as previously reported by The Courier.

The motion was approved, with Mayor Hilary LaBarre, and councilmembers Frank Connors, Catherine Nakai, Rusty Neal and David Ott all voting yes, while Councilmember Robert Zuluaga voted no. A public hearing is set for Feb. 16.

The next consideration was Ordinance No. 1439, amending Title 5 of the Woodland Park Municipal Code around Small Cell Facilities. In particular, the ordinance involves the procedure for the application, review and siting of small cell facilities.

City Attorney Geoff Wilson explained that the ordinance addresses the deployment of 5G small cell technology in the city, an area he points out is highly regulated by the federal government, as well as by the state. However, the local government has retained the authority to regulate aesthetic standards in various parts of the city, he added, noting that the ordinance establishes the foundation for that regulation.

The motion passed by a vote of 5-1, with Zuluaga voting no. A public hearing is set for Feb. 16.

In addition, the council took up Ordinance No. 1438, which identifies the publication process for the city’s public notices in 2023. City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq made the presentation, requesting the city to declare its website as the mechanism for posting their public notices. The motion passed unanimously, and a public hearing is set for Feb. 16.

Ordinance 1431 on short-term rentals was discussed as a new business item. Leclercq explained that after a citizen-led referendum petition to halt the ordinance was validated, her office received one protest in writing, permitted under a Colorado state statute entitled “Protest.” The protest was from Woodland Park resident Jeremy Lyons.

The city scheduled a protest hearing for Feb. 3, with the city clerk normally serving as the hearing officer unless some other person is designated by the legislative body. High emotions around Ordinance 1431 notwithstanding, the Colorado Municipal League in their Clerk Selection handbook strongly advises that someone outside the municipality be appointed to serve as the hearing officer.

Leclercq requested that an independent hearing officer be appointed, detailing that the city already asked Deputy Municipal Judge Ron Carlson to oversee the hearing. She then asked Council to approve the appointment of Judge Carlson to act as the hearing officer for the protest hearing.

Zuluaga weighed in, noting that Leclercq is extremely close to the situation and he “very much supports the idea of bringing somebody independent in that takes the heat off of your office.” According to City Attorney Wilson, the premise of the protest is that the petitioners allegedly misled the signers.

Lyons told The Courier, “I’m of the opinion that when you draw a petition, you are serving in an official capacity. You have the duty and obligation to act in good faith and be 100% truthful with the citizens of Woodland Park about the ordinance and about the petition that you are circulating that is attempting to repeal that ordinance. The more we speak with signees, the more we understand by and large that didn’t happen. Hence the protest. Most folks are saying they never read the ordinance and got caught up in all the hype online. Now that they’ve actually read the ordinance for themselves, they’re having ‘petition regret.’”

Lyons received four letters from Woodland Park citizens stating they wished they hadn’t signed the petition.

As for City Clerk Leclercq, she hopes that everything will be resolved one way or another so that she can bring a decision before Council on Feb. 16 “as to whether you have something in front of you or not.”

Wilson explained that Judge Carlson would not be making a ruling from the bench. Instead, he takes the arguments under advisement and will issue a written opinion this week. If Lyons isn’t satisfied with the judge’s ruling, he has one final option: take the issue to district court.

Zuluaga is glad to see the political process at work. He said “All are having the opportunity to express their point of view. From the City engagement meetings, the joint work sessions, to the planning commission, then Council, who in my opinion rushed the process, and then the people didn’t like it and then both sides got their say and day in court. We shall know the results in a few days.”

Separately, Chris Gonzales was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at the meeting. His appointment comes on the heels of the resignation of Susan Janicki.

Gonzales, who is extremely active in the community, was invited to the podium to explain why he was interested in joining the board. He broke it down into three tiers, across his personal, professional and nonprofit experience.

On a personal note, Gonzales shared how he and his young family spend a great deal of time in the community parks, on the playgrounds and out on the trails.

“I have a lot of firsthand and foot experience … with our local parks and they mean so much to us as a family,” he said, adding that he’d love to help maintain these premises and provide a better future for them as the community grows.

As someone whose career is dedicated to helping individuals prepare their bodies to continue to be active forever, Gonzales said he feels it is a natural transition to give back to the community. He wants to be able to create environments where people can use their healthy bodies to stay active.

Lastly, Gonzales referred to a trail organization he started, the Teller Trail Team, and his seat on the board of a philanthropic foundation. The motion to appoint Gonzales to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board passed unanimously and he was sworn in by Leclercq.