The Woodland Park City Council voted to approve the city’s $22,531,784 million 2021 budget at its Dec. 17 meeting.
During public comment, Patricia Stinner expressed concern that the council’s vote to reduce the city’s mill levy at the previous meeting was conducted without a fiscal impact study and without transparency.
Mayor Val Carr said the staff did a lot of analysis.
It reduces annual city revenue by $63,000.
Two council members, Hilary LaBarre and Kellie Case, said they didn’t receive staff’s analysis.
City Treasurer Emily Katsimpalis said the 2021 budget makes up that shortfall by cutting Main Street Program and Visitors Center contracts and reducing the elected officials’ budget.
“These are one-time solutions to a permanent reduction,” Case said. “We worked on this budget for four-months-plus in work sessions and public meetings and then last-minute changes threw all our hard work out the window.”
Despite the objections, Carr and council members Jim Pfaff, Robert Zuluaga and Stephanie Alfieri, voted yes to approved the first ordinance in the budget process — appropriating money to the General Fund.
Council also approved the second budget ordinance, appropriating money to other city funds.
The ordinance was approved 6-1, with Case voting no. “I need to see real development before I’ll approve more money for the DDA,” she said. “I’m tired of the city throwing money down a rabbit hole.”
In other business, the council approved two contracts with Kimley-Horn and Associates for construction design work.
The first included an expenditure of $83,000 for designing pavement rehabilitation and sidewalk improvements required by the Americans with Disabilities Act on Baldwin Street/Rampart Range Road from U.S. 24 to Kelley’s Road, and Kelley’s Road from Rampart Range to Colorado 67.
Zuluaga said this contract should have been put out for bid.
City Attorney Jason Meyers said the city chose the on-call engineers after a thorough bidding process. He said the city’s on-call engineers, including Kimley-Horn, are usually asked to bid on these kinds of projects. Once designs are approved, either by the city engineer and/or the state Department of Transportation, the actual construction contracts will be sent out for bid in the usual way.
City Engineer Robyn Brown, Planning Director Sally Riley and Utilities Director Kip Wiley said if this project is delayed by a bidding process, construction could conflict with the start of school or the city’s short construction season might be lost.
Zuluaga also noted reservations about the next contract — this one for $152,500 and also with Kimley-Horn — for design work on improvements to Colorado 67, between Tamarac Parkway and Research Drive.
Records show this work was to been done more than 20 years ago. In 1995, city leaders signed an agreement to improve this section of the highway when development warranted it, which it did in 1999, when the post office and police department were built on Tamarac Parkway. The city didn’t live up to it contractual obligation, Riley said.
If the city doesn’t add turn lanes at these intersections, CDOT is within its rights to put up barriers that would prohibit left turns in this stretch of the highway, Riley said.
Attorney Meyers said the city collected transportation fees from the federal government for the post office, which are still on the city books waiting to be used.
Riley said Village at Tamarac developer Pete LaBarre has agreed to pay $68,000 toward improvements, even though he isn’t obligated. Teller County will be making improvements to a nearby street, but the city generates 80 to 90% of the traffic turning left, she said.
Zuluaga said the city would be acting “out of fear.”
Case replied, “This is a contractual obligation and, if we had done it when we were supposed to, it would have cost a lot less.”
Zuluaga said the $152,500 bid is too high and the contract should be delayed for new bids and until the entire section of highway from Evergreen Heights to the Shining Mountain Golf Course is redesigned.
Wiley said design and construction work on a state highway can run into costly complications.
Council approved the contract five to two.
Next up was a contract with Logan Simpson for professional services as consultants on the city’s Comprehensive Plan update, which has been delayed several times. It was last delayed Dec. 3 to give Councilman Rusty Neal and staff time to edit the contract a final time.
The contract for $100,000, half of which is from the Department of Local Affairs to cover zoning-code revisions, was approved by a vote of four to three, with Zuluaga, Alfieri and Pfaff voting no on philosophical grounds.
The council next meets Jan. 21.