After spending months working with city staff and holding several budget hearings, on Dec. 2 the Woodland Park City Council approved the 2022 budget. The approval was not unanimous.
Ordinance 1407 appropriated a total of $13.247 million to the various funds within the general fund. Council members thanked Finance Director Aaron Vassalotti and City Manager Michael Lawson for their hard work.
“I would have liked to see us give more back to the citizens,” Councilman Robert Zuluaga said. “I would have liked to see a mill levy reduction. The city did well with revenue in 2021, but business owners tell me they can’t even afford to put up their Christmas lights this year.”
Zuluaga approved this part of the budget, along with Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre and council members Rusty Neal, Kellie Case and Catherine Nakai. Councilwoman Stephanie Alfieri, who attended via Zoom, voted no without explanation.
Ordinance 1408 appropriated a total of $15.8 million to all funds except the general fund. Both Alfieri and Zuluaga voted no.
Alfieri and Zuluaga also voted against keeping the annual mill levy assessment at 15.75 mills as it has remained for about 30 years.
“(Councilman Rusty) Neal wants to consider a mill levy reduction when it is feasible,” she said. “It’s feasible right now. No one talked about record sales tax and property tax revenue. To say it isn’t feasible right now is not true.”
Case said there were several factors that contributed to the city’s increased 2021 revenues that might not be repeated in future years.
“We had a record year, but you never know what’s coming next,” she said.
“We have $2 million in our reserve,” Alfieri said. “How many of our citizens have a comparative reserve like that? … Governments take and take and never give back.”
Case said there are many other ways the city can help its citizens, but a mill levy reduction is permanent. “I’ve served the city for 18 years and no citizen has come to me asking for a mill levy reduction,” she said.
“That’s a false statement,” Alfieri said. “I’m a citizen and I came to you requesting a reduction before I began serving on council.”
“I apologize,” Case said. “One citizen has come to me asking for a reduction.”
At this point, LaBarre ended the discussion. The resolution passed with a 4-2 vote.
In other business, the council tabled a professional services agreement to pay no more than $39,950 to HR Green to develop the physical concepts and schematic layout to extend the city’s fiber broadband network to all city facilities. The city has 24 fiber lines after working out a deal with El Paso County to bring fiber from downtown Colorado Springs up Ute Pass to the edge of the Walmart property.
Neal, who requested the tabling, said the contract is good but needs a little tweaking. Zuluaga agreed and had a few other questions. LaBarre suggested that they meet with Lawson and HR Green representatives to work out the details before the item comes back to council on Jan. 6.
In a public hearing, council approved Ordinance 1409, issuing a conditional use permit for a multi-family residential development between Tamarac Parkway and Colo. 67. As presented in a preliminary plan and site plan review, which were also approved, Tamarac Parc will have 112 apartments in three buildings and 55 townhome units in 12 buildings. The plan includes private/public parks and trails.
Council postponed the potential appointment of DeAnn Betterman to the Woodland Park Planning Commission until she can attend a meeting.
Rob Felts, assistant to the city manager, presented a Beautification Award to Jessie and Jim Huthmaker, owners of Righteous Grounds Coffee Roasters. The Huthmakers said it was quite a job renovating and remodeling the old church at 108 N. Park St. in the middle of a pandemic.
There will be a going-away celebration on Jan. 20 for Planning Director Sally Riley, who is retiring after 36 years with the city. This was her last council meeting.
City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq said the party starts at 5:30 p.m. with refreshments and is open to the public. During the council meeting, which follows at 7, there will be an official celebration complete with a slide presentation Riley is creating.
The city has hired Karen Schminke as the new planning director. She introduced herself over Zoom and was set to start the job Dec. 6.
Leclercq also announced the beginning of municipal election season with a forum for prospective council candidates at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Those who wish to run for council and, who meet the age, citizenship, and residency requirements, may pick up petitions starting on Jan. 4 at City Hall.
The Dec. 16 council meeting is canceled.