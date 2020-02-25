Woodland Park City Council on Feb. 20 granted Bill Page’s request for a two-year extension on his plan to construct a Best Western in Gold Hill Square South’s old Goodwill/Woodland Hardware building.
Page has owned both the north and south Gold Hill Square shopping centers since 1978. He said he built the existing building with an eye toward converting it from commercial property to lodging at some point in the future. He thought that point would fall in 2016, when his project was first approved, but he ran into a snag.
Even though he offered to build them a new building in a nearby location, Sherwin Williams corporate office has refused to move its Woodland Park store in Gold Hill South. Its contract continues until at least 2026, so Page will have to come back to council for additional two-year extensions before construction on the hotel can begin.
In the meantime, the city will be updating its Comprehensive Plan and reviewing and likely amending its zoning regulations over the next two years, which could have an impact on Page’s plans. Also, while Page waits for the Sherwin Williams’ contract to run out, new competition in the form of more lodging projects, such as the soon-to-open Microtel, could be constructed.
In other business, City Manager Darrin Tangeman introduced Robyn Brown, the city’s new engineer. Brown has been on the job for three weeks. She worked for the city previously as a consultant and managed the wastewater treatment plant upgrade.
Brown is originally from New York and most recently worked in Arvada as a civil engineer and Flood Plain Administrator.
“I’m really excited to be here,” she told those in attendance at the meeting.
“No one is more excited for you to be here than Kip,” City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq said, referring to Utilities/Public Works Director Kip Wiley.
Council also appointed Rusty Neal to the Keep Woodland Park Beautiful committee. The working committee should have a minimum of nine members but can have up to 15 members. With Neal’s appointment, there are eight vacancies to fill. The committee members pick up litter along city streets, among other duties.
During public comment, former Councilmember Bob Carlsen spoke about debt and the city budget. He said that in 2018 the city set a goal of implementing a long-term financial plan and a capital improvement plan.
“I agree that these plans would greatly improve the budget process, yet the city has yet to produce such plans,” he said.
Carlsen said the city hasn’t been transparent on its revenue and expenditures. He said he has filed several Colorado Open Records Act requests to get information.
Tangeman said the city is behind on its financial reports because of turnover in the finance department but will be caught up by the March 5 council meeting. “We can’t supply records that haven’t been created,” he said.
He added that Brown and Wiley are working on the Capital Improvement Plan and that both it and the long-term financial plan will be ready before budget season later this year.
This is the final year for the Community Investment Fund. Seventeen local nonprofit organizations will split the last $10,000 the city is willing to pay out. With approval of its final investments, the Community Investment Committee will be disbanded.
Council approved the establishment of a Capital Debt Service Reserve to save at least $100,000 per year for the next five years to help pay down some city’s Certificates of Participation for the Memorial Park upgrade and the bond-debt for the Woodland Aquatic Center. Councilman Noel Sawyer voted against the reserve, saying it makes more sense to refinance the debt.
When Councilwoman Kellie Case and Finance Director Emily Katsimpalis pointed out that the city can neither pay down these debts nor refinance them before December 2025, at which time the city can do both, Sawyer said it still makes more sense to put that money elsewhere.
“We’ll be able to use that money to pay down the debt and as leverage if the market allows us to refinance at that time,” Case said.
Katsimpalis reported that November 2019 sales tax revenues were slightly down but that the 2019 year-to-date sales tax revenues were up by almost 5%.