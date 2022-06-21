WOODLAND PARK • City Council appointed a new member to the Downtown Development Authority board last week and denied the reappointment of a longtime board member.
On June 16, Council considered applications to fill two DDA board positions expiring this month.
Board Chair Merry Jo Larsen applied for reappointment, saying she wants to see the Woodland Station development through, especially now that there are two viable projects coming forward in July.
David Mijares, who was completing Jan Wilson’s term, did not seek reappointment. Instead, there was a new applicant — Rebecca Ruddell, owner of Joanie’s Deli & Bakery.
Councilman Robert Zuluaga made a motion to reappoint Larsen, but the motion failed due to the lack of a second. When he asked why there was no second, no one answered.
Zuluaga made a second motion to appoint Ruddell to replace Mijares. Mayor Pro Tem Kellie Case asked him to change his motion to have Ruddell replace Larsen. Council approved her appointment, and the city will continue to advertise to fill Mijares’ position.
State statute allows DDA board members to continue to serve after their terms expire until a replacement is found but the decision to serve is up to the individual board member.
Larsen said she thought her application might not be approved but she was planning to serve until council approved her replacement. With Ruddell’s appointment, Larsen will serve to the end of June, after more than 20 years on the board.
Council appointed Kevin O’Neill to a permanent position on Board of Adjustment. The city will continue to advertise to fill two alternate positions.
Gayle Gross, owner of Reserve Our Gallery, presented information about the Old Fashioned Fourth of July and thanked council for giving her the opportunity to plan the event in Memorial Park.
The festivities will include a variety of vendors, face painting, patriotic music, the Teller County Republican Central Committee, the Teller County Democratic Party and a flag ceremony presented by the local VFW and American Legion.
Mountain Memorial Funeral Home is again sponsoring a fishing derby for kids, providing fishing poles and other equipment. The city will stock the pond.
Josh Toms spoke about his Columbine Village neighborhood, which he said is being “overrun” by Charis Bible College students with parking passes.
“They don’t follow the rules,” he said. “They park the wrong direction and abandon their vehicles. You need to make Andrew Wommack do something for the city that has done so much for him. He needs to help Columbine Village. … They come, they use and they leave. The college made a promise … Christians are not supposed to lie.”
In other business, Council approved three ordinances on initial posting and set the public hearings for July 7.
The first was a supplemental budget amendment to cover six budget items, including:
$115,581 for phase one of a 5% cost-of-living adjustment for all city employees, starting in July and using water and wastewater utilities, culture and recreation, and grant funds.
$10,000 each from Woodland Park, Cripple Creek and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office to provide tactical vests and plates for a multi-agency, emergency response team of law enforcement volunteers to respond to situations that require a high degree of competency and training.
$79,707 to buy new radios for the Woodland Park Police Department to replace radios that are no longer technologically supported. Both the ERT and police radio funds would come out of American Rescue Plan grants.
$49,221 for the DDA, including Tax Increment Funding property taxes, TIF reimbursements and an increase in the DDA’s debt service.
$89,856 to compensate the Public Works Supervisor. The compensation package was accidentally left out of the 2022 budget.
$67,700 to hire a full-time grants administrator.
The second ordinance was a conditional use permit for six duplexes to be located at 920 Spruce Haven Drive.
The third was a 90-day moratorium on the issuance of new business licenses for short-term rentals. Councilmen David Ott and Frank Connors sponsored the ordinance, they said, to give council time to seek public input on these rentals and the city’s housing shortage.
There will be two identical roundtable events at 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on July 6 at Ute Pass Cultural Center for the public to provide feedback on this issue. City Manager Michael Lawson also invited the public to fill out a questionnaire on short-term rentals at whatsupwoodlandpark.com.
Council approved an ordinance in public hearing granting a conditional use permit to Fred’s Towing, M.V.E. Inc. and Gino LLC, for a new facility to be located at 20499 E. US 24, north of Ute Pass Concrete, Sand and Gravel.
Case announced that the July 5 Symphony Above the Clouds will feature the Woodland Wind Symphony. The Colorado Springs Philharmonic is not available. Because of the high fire danger, fireworks and the usual cannons are canceled. Case said Lawson is working on a fun surprise instead.