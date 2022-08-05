WOODLAND PARK • Following hours of passionate public testimony Thursday night, the Woodland Park City Council approved a request by Andrew Wommack Ministries and its Charis Bible College to rescind a decade-old agreement with the city to develop future student housing as a taxable enterprise.
The council voted 5-2 to amend the terms struck with city leaders in 2012 and allow the Bible college’s student housing to be tax-exempt. Mayor Hilary LaBarre, Mayor Pro Tem Kellie Case and council members Frank Connors, Rusty Neal and Robert Zuluaga were in favor of rescinding the agreement. Council members Catherine Nakai and David Ott voted against the repeal.
Residents and representatives for the ministry presented back-and-forth arguments on the original 2012 agreement’s constitutional legality and the ministry’s financial and good-faith obligations to the greater Woodland Park and Teller County communities.
"I hope that the public can understand that we have been put between a rock and a hard place because of a previous council, and that this council does not appreciate where it sits right now,” LaBarre told the group of dozens of residents who remained at City Hall late Thursday night.
This story will be updated. Contact the writer: breeanna.jent@gazette.com