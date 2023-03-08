Several matters moved forward at the City of Woodland Park’s city council meeting on March 2. Among them was the approval of a task order for construction management services for the highway widening project along CO 67. The amount attached to the contract between engineering firm Wilson and Co. and the City of Woodland Park is $205,040, covering time and materials.

The task order is part of an Intergovernmental agreement between the City of Woodland Park and CDOT reached in December for the cost-sharing of Highway 67 improvements from Valley View to Lovell Gulch. Wilson and Co was selected under the City Request for Qualifications for construction management services in 2022, the contract for which was renewed in January.

During his presentation, City Engineer Ben Schmitt explained that while the total amount may not be used, the City wanted to ensure there was enough in the budget to meet all the federal requirements. A motion was made to approve the task order, and it passed unanimously.

Next up was the consideration of Ordinance No. 1441 on initial posting to grant Verizon Wireless a special use permit for the construction of a temporary communications site in town. This lite site would be built to address what has proven to be inadequate cell phone coverage in Woodland Park while Verizon looks to secure a more permanent macro site.

In the meantime, the company is seeking to deploy a lite site behind the City Hall building in the same location as its former temporary cell on wheels site, which bolstered cell service for the Salute to American Veterans Rally and operated through year-end 2022. The height of the lite site would surpass 50 feet, triggering the need for a special use permit.

This request has already made its way through the Woodland Park Planning Commission. At the meeting, city staff asked city council to approve on initial posting Ordinance No. 1441 to grant a special use permit for Verizon to build a lite site with a public hearing set for March 16. The motion passed unanimously by a vote of six to zero.

Council also considered Ordinance No. 1442 to amend the allowed use case for a vacant lot on the Walmart Center to include the possibility for an automated express-style car wash. A motion to approve Ordinance No. 1442 on initial posting passed unanimously with the public hearing also set for March 16.

Also, a request to approve Ordinance No. 1440 for the purchase of certain water shares was made during the public hearing segment of the meeting. In his presentation, Deputy City Manager/Director of Operations Kip Wiley, explained that this latest request involves the acceptance of the Twin Lakes share.

Last month, council approved the Twin Lakes share on initial posting as well as a resolution a contract to purchase the share. This latest step was a legality considering the share is considered real property, which must be accepted by ordinance.

Wiley emphasized that Twin Lakes shares secure Woodland Park’s water future, saying they are vital to the local water supply because, “without this water, we cannot use our local water.” A motion to approve the ordinance was made and passed unanimously.

Prior to the meeting, Council held a work session to explore the goals for short-term rentals. Given the repeal of Ordinance No. 1431, council desires to provide policy direction to the Woodland Park Planning Commission, which will be tasked with reconsidering draft legislation around STR regulation.

In the meantime, city staff is seeking to expedite the gathering and aggregating of additional STR data points to support the process, such as the ratio of owner-occupied vs. non-owner-occupied properties, as well as primary residences operating as STRs. The STR issue is expected to resurface at the next Woodland Park City Council meeting.