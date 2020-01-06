As usual for the first meeting of the year, Woodland Park City Council had appointments to make to the city’s various committees, boards and the planning commission.
It was unusual, however, for council to look at amending the City Charter. The Woodland Park Charter Review Committee came up with 11 potential charter amendments for the April 7 municipal election, which Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr presented at the Jan. 2 Woodland Park City Council meeting as ordinances on initial posting.
Council will take them up again in public hearings on Jan. 16.
The proposed amendments are as follows:
• Create a monthly stipend for council members and the mayor. Adjust the criteria for removing board and commission members by city council and set term limits.
• Remove and replace all gender-specific terminology.
• Remove penalties for charter violations.
• Change the required completion date for the annual audit to align with state statute.
• Clarify the police department’s employment responsibilities of the police chief. Require the city’s municipal court clerk to report to the city manager instead of council.
• Amend standards for qualifications of elected and appointed officials to align with state standards and qualifications. Remove the city’s personnel merit board.
• Remove specific budget requirements by re-codifying budget ordinances to allow for future flexibility and best practices.
• Change the petition signature requirement for citizen-initiated ballot questions from 10% to 15% of the total number of registered city electors.
Councilwoman Kellie Case said she will not be able to attend the next council meeting and let council know that she supports all of the proposed amendments except stipends.
Council reappointed Lou Ramon and appointed Catharine Nakai as regular members of the Board of Adjustment and reappointed Jerry Smith and appointed Jim Rumsey as alternates.
Mac McVicker, Derrick Carpenter and Jeff Cahill were reappointed to the Board of Review. Steve McCann was not reappointed and his position will be advertised.
Laurie Glauth and David Langley were reappointed and Carrol Harvey was appointed to the Historic Preservation Committee.
Jon DeVaux and Vickie Good were reappointed and Larry Larsen was appointed to the Woodland Park Planning Commission. Larsen replaces Charles Schroeder, who did not request reappointment when his term ended.
Carr said there is room for at least five volunteers on the Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Committee.
Council approved a hotel and restaurant liquor license for Judge’s Char-Grill, replacing its previous beer and wine license. This change allows the owner, Fernando Morales, to open a full bar.
Council vacated a utility easement between to properties on Crestview Way so that one of the owners could realign the driveway and rebuild retaining walls.
Council also allowed City Manager Darrin Tangeman to write a letter of support and Mayor Neil Levy to sign it for the construction of student housing at Charis Bible College. This housing would be a commercial development and is fully taxable.
Levy said student housing would free up local rental space for non-students.
Holiday Home Tours netted $11,000 to be dispersed to four nonprofit organizations: Woodland Park Community Cupboard, Choices, Focus of the Forest and Friends of Mueller State Park.
Deputy City Clerk Chrissy Reason has earned Certified Municipal Clerk Designation after three years of classes. She has accepted a new deputy city clerk position with the city of Louisville in Boulder County. Her last day with Woodland Park is Jan. 17.
Police Chief Miles DeYoung introduced two new police officers, Darren Traylor-Rivera and Courtney Wadham, who will be working in code enforcement.