At the last Woodland Park City Council meeting, an agreement for legal services with Williams Wilson was put on hold until November after several citizens complained that City Attorney Nina Williams gave council bad legal advice about going into an executive session before appointing new members to the Downtown Development Authority Board.
Mayor Pro Tem/Acting Mayor Hilary LaBarre read a statement into the record that night defending city council and the attorney, saying the executive session was to obtain legal advice on a matter and that it was a legitimate executive session.
At the beginning of the Aug. 19 council meeting, LaBarre read another letter reiterating that the legal advice given to council was sound. She stated that those who complained at the Aug. 5 meeting cited the wrong statute and that Nina Williams gave the correct information.
Since these complaints, which she said were based on an erroneous understanding of the law, were reported in the media (including The Courier — see the Aug. 18 article here: bit.ly/3kcOXT7), LaBarre said she wanted to set the record straight.
“No one is required to have an executive session,” she said. “We have the right, but we didn’t have to. Council voted to go into the executive session.”
LaBarre added that it wasn’t necessary to wait four months before agreeing to hire the attorneys with a permanent agreement.
Other council members agreed, except for Councilman Robert Zuluaga, who voted against the agreement.
“It’s all public perception,” he said. “The public sensed that something wasn’t right. … They were thinking ‘we want transparency, but you didn’t do that.’ We’re going to pay for that perception, eventually.”
Later in the meeting, Williams thanked council for its confidence in the law firm and its attorneys.
In other business, the council extended a contract with Timber Line Electric Control Corp. for System Controls and Date Acquisitions Services. This is commonly known as a SCADA system, and it will upgrade communications with the city’s water treatment plant at a cost of about $35,000.
The new system is supposed to last about 20 years, but City Utilities Director Kip Wiley said, if it did, “That would be amazing.” The previous system was in place and working for 25 years but the technology is changing rapidly, he said.
Additionally, LaBarre read a proclamation recognizing the organizers of Woodland Park’s 2021 Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration. Last year’s celebration was canceled because of COVID-19 and there was some doubt that it would be back this year. That doubt disappeared when Gayle Gross of SOAR (which coordinated the 2021 Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration), many volunteers, city employees, sponsors and vendors came together to make the celebration happen.
During public comment, Kitty Walker quoted Matthew 12:25 from the Bible. The chapter states that a house divided cannot stand.
“Over the past few months, it has become apparent that council is divided and that the citizens and business owners of Woodland Park are divided against the council,” she said. “The Bible has the answer at Psalm 133 when it speaks of unity bringing blessings.”
She then prayed that council become unified and that their hearts are not for division.
Also:
Council approved the city’s franchise agreement with Black Hills Energy for another 25 years on initial posting and set the public hearing for Sept. 2. The agreement allows the energy provider to access only public utility easements. Patricia Stinner asked council to look at recent changes in easement law and to use this franchise agreement to do more to protect private easements.
Council approved on second reading an ordinance accepting 0.6 water shares in Twin Lakes Reservoir as real property.
Council approved selling 32 multifamily water taps to the Brecken Heights developers at Wiley’s request. “It’s been a year for 32s.” Wiley said. “So far, we’ve sold 32 single-family water taps and 32 multifamily taps and there are 32 taps left in the multifamily tap bank.”