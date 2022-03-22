Ballots have been mailed to 6,800 registered voters for Woodland Park’s municipal election April 5. The ballots are due in city hall by 7 p.m. that day.
“If residents don’t feel comfortable with the mail service, they can bring their ballots to City Hall,” said Suzanne LeClercq, city clerk and election official. “We’re going to have a drop box outside under camera surveillance 24/7.”
As well, voters can drop off their ballots inside City Hall and receive “I Voted” stickers. “This is an all-mail ballot election,” LeClercq said.
To maintain the integrity of the system, voters have a responsibility, she added. “To make sure the ballot arrives in the ballot box, it’s their responsibility, nobody else’s,” she said. “Do not give your ballot to anyone to deliver.”
For the past two years, the city clerk has been able to track ballots which have been mailed to Woodland Park . “A voter who hasn’t received a ballot can call me and I can track where it is,” LeClercq said. “The ballot has a bar code and as it goes from post office to post office it is scanned at the Woodland Park Post office.”
LeClercq receives the list of registered voters from Krystal Brown, Teller County Clerk & Recorder, who maintains the voter registry.
Before completing the ballot, voters are required by law to sign the affidavit on the back of the envelope. “The election judges do signature verification,” LeClercq said. “The judges match the signatures on the Secretary of State’s website where there are three signatures for every voter.”
The verification process is the result of a law passed by the Colorado legislature March 30, 2018. LeClercq acknowledges that the process requires additional judges who take more time to verify each signature. “But signature verification is another safety mechanism for our voters,” she said.
People who have not registered to vote can do so in-person at City Hall, at the county clerk’s office in the courthouse in Cripple Creek, or online at govotecolorado.com.
Voters may not have received a ballot if they have moved and failed to register their new address with the county, or mistakenly believe they are residents of Woodland Park.
Voters will be asked to select four candidates for the city council among seven running for the positions. The candidates are: DeAnn Bettermann, Kellie Case (the incumbent), Frank Connors, Don Dezellum, Matt Hayes, Catherine Nakai (the incumbent) and David Ott.
For the position of mayor, voters will choose either the incumbent, Hilary LaBarre, or Robert Zuluaga, a current city council member.