If you’re a Woodland Park resident looking for a way to get involved in local government, the city is once again offering its Citizen’s Academy.
The seven-week course will be held from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 13 through Oct. 25, at City Hall Council Chambers, 220 W. South Ave. There is no cost to participants.
“Citizens will learn everything from fundamentals of local government to how their water is treated. Class topics include Local Government 101 (history, duties of elected officials, budget), Parks and Recreation, Planning, Zoning, and Building, and Public Works,” said Grace Johnson, Woodland Park Public Information Specialist, and host of this year’s academy.
The in-person classes are designed to provide an understanding of the role of city government, services provided, operations, how decisions are made and citizen involvement opportunities.
Students participate in field trips to the city’s Public Works and Fleet Maintenance buildings, Water Treatment Plant, Wastewater Treatment Plant, Woodland Aquatic Center and police department. Students will perform mock activities, learn about the city council meeting process, how various departments operate and how the budget works.
Johnson said each class will focus on a different department in Woodland Park’s local government. Department experts/directors will teach the classes.
“Our directors are highly skilled in their field and extremely knowledgeable about their operations,” Johnson said.
She noted that the academy is a time committment, but promised that it’s a fun experience, as well as educational.
The Citizen’s Academy provides an engaging environment for residents to learn about their local government, Johnson said. Citizens will leave the academy with a better understanding of city operations, how their government works, and how they and their neighbors can get involved in local government.
The first academy was held in 2019 with the mission of improving citizen understanding of the workings of effective local municipal government, and encourage community-involved citizens, Johnson said.
Traditionally held in the first quarter of each year, the 2021 academy was postponed several months due to COVID-19.
“The in-person aspect of the academy is crucial as it includes tours, hands on activities, questions and answer and group discussions. Now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the City can host an in-person academy that is better than ever,” Johnson said.
The academy cultivates community leaders who feel confident engaging with their local government, Johnson said. Many academy graduates have gone on to serve on city boards, committees, commissions and City Council.
“We’ve had quite a few people who’ve gone through the academy go on to get involved,” in local government or just as an advocate for the city, she said.
Current council members Rusty Neal and Robert Zuluaga attended the 2020 academy, Johnson said.
Local government often has a bigger impact on the lives of residents than state or federal government. With the ability to impact people’s day-to-day lives and quality of life, it is crucial for citizens to engage with their elected officials and lead public discussion, Johnson said.
“Woodland Park is stronger and more efficient when citizens are empowered to share their ideas, participate in decision making, and volunteer as representatives of their community. The Citizens Academy aims to empower those individuals through education, open dialogue, and hands on experiences,” Johnson said.
The academy is open to anyone 16 and older residing in/near Woodland Park who is interested in learning about the city. Applicants must be able to attend all sessions.
Applicants will be accepted in the order that their applications were received. There’s a link to the application on the city website at city-woodlandpark.org/400/Citizens-Academy. Anyone who needs a paper application may reach out to Johnson at gjohnson@cityofwp.net or 719-687-5218.
As of this writing, six of the 25 available seats have been filled, she said.
Application deadline is Aug. 26 and applicants will be notified of acceptance by Sept. 3. A graduation ceremony will be held at the Nov. 4 City Council meeting.
“They (graduates) will be recognized in front of Council and receive certificates for their effort and participation,” Johnson said.