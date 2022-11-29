Amid the frenzy of life in Woodland Park, one resident is quietly intervening in the lives of hundreds, perhaps thousands, who wait for answers in matters of what could be life or death.
Recently named Diplomate of the Year in Radiology by Colorado Chiropractic Association, William “Bill” Anderson, D.C., reads X-rays and MRIs for 51 chiropractic, medical and imaging centers throughout Colorado and Texas.
He specializes in reading spine and musculoskeletal images.
The term ‘diplomate” refers to the chiropractic specialty, radiology among them. “Others are neurology, orthopedic, family practice, sports medicine and internal medicine,” Anderson said.
Anderson received the award in October in a ceremony in Denver.
“I got a phone call telling me I had been nominated,” he said. “I was shocked.”
Medical detective with a computer, Anderson is a diagnostic sleuth. “Imaging can detect congenital disorders, malformations, trauma, metabolic disease and pathologies,” he said. “Once we determine the illness, we can determine how to treat that patient.”
Intrigued by readings of X-rays and MRIs, where the results can possibly save lives, Anderson began his professional life as a firefighter/EMT while studying for his doctorate in chiropractic medicine. “During my chiropractic training, we had a lot of radiology and lab imaging,” he said. “That was a springboard for me; I spent a lot of time in hospitals.”
Anderson moved to Colorado in 1993 and opened a clinic and X-ray facility in Cañon City. “Patients, direct referrals and other physicians would use my clinic for the imaging, and we’d review the findings with the patient,” he said.
In some cases, the patient needs another image, a CT, bone or PET scan, perhaps. “Often we can catch a condition soon enough where it can be biopsied and a tumor removed and/or treated with radiation and chemotherapy,” he said,
Ten years ago, Anderson transitioned to consulting in his home-based business in Woodland Park, Envision Radiology Health Images. “I start my day at 6:30 a.m. and start the readings, seven days a week with usually a 24- to 48-hour turnaround,” he said.
Along with managing the workload, Anderson is a newlywed, He and Rebecca (Ruddell) Anderson were married this fall. Co-owners of Joanie’s Deli and Bakery in Woodland Park, the two enjoy the outdoors, cycling and hiking together.