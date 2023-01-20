WOODLAND PARK • The Woodland Park City Council celebrated the Woodland Park High School cheerleading squad's 3A State Championship win Thursday.
WPHS Principal Kevin Burr expressed his gratitude for the recognition of excellence being built at WPHS, emphasizing what it means to the school and the greater community.
“Over the last five years, we’ve been building a championship mindset necessary to actually achieve what everyone wants,” said Burr at Thursday's city council meeting.
He went on to explain that the school’s recipe for success, including new hirings, is not happening by accident, adding that it’s “with intention and paying dividends.”
Burr pointed to the cheerleading team's championship success as evidence that what WPHS is doing is working, saying that the school is pushing for excellence and a championship mindset both in and out of the classroom.
Burr acknowledged the girls for their commitment and perseverance in meeting the demands of a championship mindset.
“And last month, they returned to our school with the very first team championship in the history of the school,” he said.
Burr, who was beaming with pride over the cheer team, also pointed to other achievements at the school, including four straight years of improvement in SAT scores. He mentioned the WPHS football team, which for the first time in 20-plus years made it to the state playoffs. Burr also gave nods to the volleyball team, boys’ basketball team, and men’s and women’s cross-country teams, all of which have made similar strides.
He urged the audience not to listen to any naysayers about WPHS, saying that while some will choose to walk away, “many more are joining us” on the path to excellence.
Woodland Park Cheer Head Coach Shaina Lampton has been at the helm of the squad for the past three years, the first of which was during COVID. That year, the team took third place at state, followed by second last year. The coaching staff has been focused on placing first at state for the past year.
“There was no other choice,” said Lampton.
To get there, the team added a day of tumbling at a gym in Colorado Springs, summer conditioning, and more.
“These guys have been hitting the bricks since Aug. 8,” said Lampton. “Cheerleading is the longest and most difficult season of all sports.”
She added that she couldn’t ask for a better bunch of kids, noting that grades come first. Shortly after the meeting, the team was headed to Dallas to compete at the national level this weekend.
The coaching staff was presented with individual plaques. In addition, Mayor Hilary LaBarre gifted each member of the team with special pins. She also shared that the city would be adding a highway sign recognizing the cheer team as state champions.