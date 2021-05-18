Like all activities under the umbrella of the Colorado High School Activities Association, spirit was altered dramatically this year.
But not even a global pandemic could stop the Woodland Park High School cheer team from having its best finish in state competition history.
On March 26, the Panthers captured third place in the Class 3A cheer competition during the 30th annual finals at The Broadmoor World Arena. The finish was one place better than the program’s previous best in 2019 in the 4A coed cheer division.
“We faced a lot of adversity throughout the season,” said junior co-captain Emily Garst. “We couldn’t get into a steady routine for a long time. But after October, things started to settle down and we got a little more back to normal and had regular practices.”
Those members of team who endured the long season were senior Jessica Tanis, juniors Lauren Chism, Garst, Claire Gilginas, Jaylen Nielsen and Rilae Roy (co-captain) and sophomores Morgan Gillespie, Kaylee Hill, Kylie Michael and Mia Nickelsburg. The team manager was senior Paulina Mondragon.
The Panthers were coached by Shania Lampton and assisted by Cheyenne Hellman.
The team celebrated their state success with a meal at the Historic Ute Inn.
The state spirit finals are normally held the first week of December at the Denver Coliseum. But in early August, CHSAA postponed the fall season to spring. A few weeks later, CHSAA decided to have an abbreviated fall football season. That meant the cheer squad had to work on some routines.
The team continued to refine its routine until coming up with the final two minute, 30 second show in early March for the state competition.
In front of a limited number of spectators, the squad delivered a clean preliminary routine with zero deductions. That moved the Panthers into the finals — 10 teams were eliminated in the preliminary round — with three other teams. Woodland Park placed third in the finals with 64.30 points.
Highland won the competition with 73.80, while Prospect Ridge Academy took second with 66.50.
Since only the top two teams earn a banner and a trophy, the Woodland Park cheer squad has set that goal for the next state spirit competition in December.
“I think we can do it,” Garst said. “We will have most of our team coming back.”