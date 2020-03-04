The Woodland Park municipal ballot will include 11 charter amendments along with races for mayor and three City Council seats.
The candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves at a March 11 candidates’ forum, sponsored by the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.
To help explain the charter amendments, the chamber sponsored a “Blue Book” to help citizens make informed decisions on whether to reject or approve these amendments.
Before her resignation in September, former Woodland Park Councilmember Carrol Harvey chaired the first meeting of the Charter Review Committee that city council reauthorized. She was also tapped to facilitate a town hall on Feb. 25 to introduce the Blue Book to voters.
The book was developed by Harvey with help from City Manager Darrin Tangeman and City Attorney Jason Meyers, with input from Mayor Neil Levy. Like any other election Blue Book, this one introduces each amendment, describes what a “yes” or “no” vote means, and offers pros and cons of approving the amendment. Some amendments include a fiscal impact note.
“Thirty people came to the town hall,” Chamber President Deb Miller said of the event, held on the snowy evening of Feb. 25. “Considering the weather, that was pretty good.”
Harvey first gave an overview of the City Charter. Woodland Park is a Home Rule City and the charter is basically its citizen-approved operators’ manual, she said. It sets out the powers and responsibilities of city government but doesn’t spell out municipal operations. Anything the charter doesn’t cover is covered by state statute, she continued.
Harvey also gave a history of the charter since it was approved in 1975, including various amendments that have been approved or denied over the years.
“It makes sense to look over the charter occasionally,” Miller said. “What worked in 1975 might not work in 2020.”
Harvey said the review committee looked at several housekeeping measures, searching for obsolete and misleading language, obsolete procedures and amending the charter to align with changes in state statutes.
During a review of the proposed charter amendments, three of the 11 proposed amendments seemed to be more controversial than the rest, Harvey said.
These are Amendment 1, which would give city council and the mayor stipends; Amendment 3, which would “replace gender specific terminology, phases or words with gender-neutral functional descriptions;” and Amendment 4, which would remove penalties for violating the charter.
“The idea of stipends wasn’t the problem,” she said. “The charter has always included an opportunity to pay elected officials, with approval by voters. But if it is approved, all future raises would be in the hands of city council through the ordinance process.”
Harvey pointed out that ordinances require public hearings.
On the subject of gender-neutral language, a couple of people in the audience wanted to make sure the amendment would not require the charter to list every form of politically-correct gender language. Instead, it will replace gender-specific language with the employee or official’s job title.
Those who violate the charter should be penalized but the provision doesn’t define a charter violation and it doesn’t define the penalties.
“When we looked at this in 2016, CIRSA said we should either delete it or rewrite it,” Harvey said, referring to the Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, an insurance agency for Colorado Governments. “The other problem with the current provision is that the city council would determine if a violation occurred but what if the violator is a councilmember?”
Amendment 2, which would set term limits for volunteers of various boards, committees and commissions came under fire from Mac McVickers, who serves on the city’s Board of Review. He said term limits would make it difficult to fill some of these positions, especially those with technical requirements.
The City Charter is available at city hall and on the city website, city-woodlandpark.org.
The charter amendment Blue Book and the slides used to explain the charter’s history since it was approved in 1975 are available on the “News” page at the chamber website, woodlandparkchamber.com. Hard copies of the Blue Book are available at the Visitors Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park.